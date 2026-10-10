Canada has announced changes to visa requirements for eligible citizens from Indonesia and Malaysia, effective 26 May 2026

The update is tied to Canada's Indo-Pacific trade and strategic partnership goals, signalling a shift in bilateral relations

Eligible travellers from both countries may now qualify for an eTA instead of a traditional visa when flying into or through Canada

Canada has opened a new travel pathway for eligible citizens of Indonesia and Malaysia, allowing them to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) rather than a traditional visa when flying into or through the country.

The change, announced by the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, took effect on 26 May 2026. The policy shift is framed as part of Canada's broader Indo-Pacific strategy, which prioritises stronger trade ties and strategic partnerships across the region.

Canada mentioned the countries whose citizens can visit under special visa rules. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for the new eTA

Not every Indonesian or Malaysian citizen automatically benefits from the updated rules. To be eligible, a traveller must either have held a Canadian temporary resident visa (TRV) within the past 10 years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa. Those who already have a valid Canadian TRV can continue using it for travel.

The eTA applies specifically to air travel, covering both direct visits and transit through Canadian airports.

Canada's Indo-Pacific ties drive policy shift

The timing and scope of the announcement reflect a deliberate diplomatic signal. Canada has been deepening engagement with Indo-Pacific nations across trade, security, and people-to-people links, and easing travel barriers for Indonesian and Malaysian citizens forms part of that wider effort.

Read the full announcement from Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

In a similar reported, Legit.ng published that Canada announces special groups whose families qualify for immigration fee exemption.

Canada visa: Age exemption for biometrics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its biometrics rules, including which age groups and other applicants are exempt when applying for a visa or permit.

The exemptions cover children under 14 and people over 79, but the age-based rule does not apply to asylum claimants. Find out who else can skip biometrics—and who still has to provide them.

Source: Legit.ng