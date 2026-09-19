The United States maintains a Treaty Trader E-1 visa programme open to nationals of 55 countries worldwide, but very few African nations made the list

The US government's official travel portal lists the full set of eligible countries, revealing how limited African representation is on the treaty

Legit.ng identified the three African countries whose citizens qualify for the E-1 nonimmigrant visa under US commerce and navigation treaties

Only three African countries appear on the United States government's official list of nations whose citizens are eligible to apply for the E-1 Treaty Trader nonimmigrant visa, according to information published on the US Department of State's travel.

The E-1 visa allows nationals of countries that maintain treaties of commerce and navigation with the United States to enter the country on a temporary basis for trade-related purposes. The full list covers 55 countries spread across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, yet the African continent accounts for just three of those spots.

The US mentions 3 African countries whose citizens qualify for E-1 visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US E-1 visa: Which African countries qualify

The three African nations eligible for the Treaty Trader E-1 visa are:

Ethiopia Liberia Togo.

Their inclusion is tied to existing treaties of commerce and navigation, or equivalent legislative arrangements, that each country maintains with the United States.

The remaining countries on the list include major economies such as Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Canada, South Korea, and Switzerland, among others. Several of Africa's largest economies, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Egypt, do not feature on the list.

What the E-1 visa covers

The E-1 designation falls under a broader category of treaty-based nonimmigrant visas that also includes the E-2 Treaty Investor visa and the E-3 visa for Australian nationals working in specialty occupations. All three are nonimmigrant visas, meaning they are designed for temporary stays rather than permanent residence.

To qualify for an E-1 visa, an applicant must be a national of one of the listed treaty countries, and the trade must be conducted primarily between the United States and that country. The visa does not extend to citizens of countries that are not on the designated treaty list, regardless of the nature of their business activities in the US.

For African travellers from countries outside the three listed nations, standard nonimmigrant visa categories remain the applicable route for visiting or doing business in the United States.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the US announced 12 countries whose citizens are eligible for Guam-CNMI visa waiver programme.

US announces country for E-3 work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US published its E-3 work visa, which is available only to Australian citizens. The visa covers specialised jobs that require highly developed knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

Unlike the H-1B visa, which workers from several countries can apply for, the E-3 route is reserved for Australians under a special agreement between the US and Australia. This makes it a rare pathway for skilled professionals seeking jobs in the American market.

Source: Legit.ng