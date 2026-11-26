Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala graduated with a Master of Science degree from the Global Institute of Sport in London

The graduation ceremony took place at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Oshoala marked the milestone with a heartfelt message on Instagram stories dedicated to making her mother proud

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has reached a major milestone off the pitch, graduating with a Master of Science degree in International Sports Management from the Global Institute of Sport.

The ceremony was held at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, where Oshoala joined other graduands in receiving her postgraduate qualification.

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala receives her postgraduate qualification at Wembley Stadium in the UK. Photo: asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

A video that circulated on social media captured the moment her name was called at the institution's ceremony.

That same evening, the 31-year-old shared photographs from the convocation on her Instagram stories, accompanying them with a caption that summed up what the achievement meant to her.

"I don finally make Mama proud ooo," she wrote.

Oshoala is widely regarded as one of Africa's most accomplished female footballers.

She has represented top clubs including Arsenal and Barcelona across her professional career and currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, while continuing to feature for the Super Falcons.

The striker holds six African Women's Footballer of the Year titles and has accumulated a string of domestic and continental honours throughout her career.

Her decision to pursue postgraduate education alongside an active professional career reflects a growing trend among Nigerian footballers who are choosing to invest in life beyond the game.

Asisat Oshoala marks her academic milestone after graduating from the Global Institute of Sport in London. Photo: asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballers embracing education

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is another prominent name to have recently earned an academic qualification.

In September 2026, he graduated with Merit from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Business School, receiving a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship.

Awoniyi had previously completed a degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University in 2022.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Awoniyi noted that football and education were not mutually exclusive pursuits.

Oshoala's latest achievement adds the postgraduate qualification to an already remarkable list of accomplishments, both on and off the pitch.

Watch the moment Asisat Oshoala's graduation moment in the X video below:

Asisat Oshoala mocks Man United after Liverpool defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala reacted humorously to Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino endured a difficult start.

United went down to 10 men after Lenny Yoro received a red card in the eighth minute, while Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz scored for Liverpool.

Oshoala, a Manchester United supporter, took to X to joke about Pochettino’s difficult start, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng