The UK confirmed that most foreigners must wait at least a year after getting ILR before applying for citizenship

However, one specific category of applicants enjoys a faster route to British citizenship that skips the standard 12-month waiting rule entirely

The updated guidance also outlines strict absence limits and other requirements that all applicants must meet before submitting their naturalisation application

Most foreigners dreaming of a British passport know the drill: get your Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), wait a year, then apply for citizenship.

But official guidance published by UK Visas and Immigration in July 2026 confirms that one group of applicants can skip that one-year wait entirely and apply for naturalisation as a British citizen immediately after securing ILR. That category is spouses and civil partners of British citizens.

UK confirms a category can apply for citizenship sooner after ILR. Photo credit: Reuters, Clubfoto/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Spouses of British citizens and the faster citizenship route

Under Section 6(2) of the British Nationality Act 1981, foreigners who are married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen on the date of their application qualify for the 3-year route to citizenship rather than the standard 5-year route.

Crucially, the guidance states that this group is not required to have been free from immigration time restrictions for the full 12 months before applying. For everyone else, that 12-month restriction-free period is a firm requirement.

This means that a foreign national who holds ILR and is married to a British citizen can, in principle, apply for naturalisation straight away, without waiting an additional year.

The other requirements still apply, however. Applicants under this route must have lived in the UK for at least 3 years before applying, been physically present in the country exactly 3 years before the application date, and not exceeded 270 days of absence during that 3-year period.

No more than 90 days of absence in the final 12 months of the qualifying period is also permitted, though some discretion may apply in special circumstances.

What all UK naturalisation applicants must still do

Regardless of which route applies, everyone seeking British citizenship through naturalisation must pass the Life in the UK test, demonstrate sufficient knowledge of English, Welsh or Scottish Gaelic, provide 2 referees, and meet the good character requirement.

Children under 18 cannot apply for naturalisation but may be registered as British citizens separately, and their applications can be submitted alongside a parent's.

After submitting an application, candidates should expect a decision within 6 months. Those who succeed must attend a citizenship ceremony, where they make an oath of allegiance and receive their naturalisation certificate.

The certificate itself cannot be used for travel; a British passport must be applied for separately. The guidance also reminds applicants that naturalisation is not a right.

The Home Secretary retains discretion over each case under the British Nationality Act 1981, and meeting all requirements does not automatically guarantee approval.

Anyone considering applying is strongly advised to verify they meet every condition before submitting, as failure to do so could result in delays or refusal.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng