Serbia's government has published four official routes through which foreigners can apply for citizenship by admission

Married foreigners, emigrants, and their descendants are among those who may qualify for Serbian citizenship

Some applicants are not required to give up their foreign citizenship or live in Serbia to qualify

Serbia has outlined four distinct routes through which foreigners can obtain Serbian citizenship by admission, according to information published on the official Serbian government website.

The routes cover a range of applicants, from long-term residents to members of the Serbian diaspora living abroad.

4 ways foreigners can acquire Serbian citizenship by admission. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

1. Foreigners with permanent residence in Serbia

Foreigners who hold permanent residence status in Serbia may apply for citizenship if they are at least 18 years old, have full legal capacity, and have maintained that permanent residence for at least three consecutive years before submitting their application. They must also have been released from their original citizenship, or provide proof that such a release will follow once Serbian citizenship is granted. A signed statement affirming that they regard Serbia as their country is required.

2. Foreigners married to Serbian citizens

A foreigner who has been married to a Serbian national for a minimum of three years and holds permanent residence in Serbia may be admitted to Serbian citizenship. As with other routes, applicants must submit a signed statement declaring that they consider Serbia to be their country.

3. Serbian emigrants and their descendants

People who emigrated from Serbia, as well as their descendants, may apply for Serbian citizenship regardless of where they currently live. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have full legal capacity. A notable feature of this route is that applicants are not required to renounce their existing citizenship, meaning dual citizenship is permitted. There is also no requirement to reside in or hold permanent residence in Serbia.

4. Members of the Serbian people

Under Article 23 of the Serbian Citizenship Law, foreigners who belong to the Serbian people but do not hold permanent residence in Serbia may also qualify. Like emigrants and their descendants, these applicants are not obliged to give up their current citizenship.

Requirements include being at least 18 years old, having full legal capacity, and submitting a written statement declaring that they consider Serbia to be their country.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government had released the full list of 15 categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for an open work permit.

The report highlighted the different groups eligible to apply for an open work permit under Canada’s immigration rules.

Source: Legit.ng