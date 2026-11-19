Malta's permanent residency programme offers eligible foreigners a package of rights covering travel, property, and multi-generational inclusion

Successful applicants gain visa-free access to the Schengen Area and can include up to four generations on a single application

The programme also grants property leasing rights and the option to apply for temporary residence while the main application is being processed

Malta has outlined six key benefits available to foreigners who obtain permanent residency in the country, offering a detailed look at what the programme provides beyond simply living on the island.

As a European Union member state, Malta brings with it the stability of an established economy and functioning institutions, factors that matter to those planning long-term relocation rather than a short-term stay.

Malta lists 6 benefits foreigners enjoy as permanent residents. Photo: Getty

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Benefits of Malta permanent residence program

1. According to the Maltese government's official residency portal, the Malta Permanent Residency Programme grants holders the right to remain in Malta indefinitely.

2. Beyond that, permanent residents can travel across the Schengen Area visa-free for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, a significant advantage for those who frequently move between European countries.

3. One of the more distinctive features of the programme is the scope of family inclusion it allows. Applicants can bring up to four generations under a single application, making it one of the more family-friendly residency routes in Europe.

4. The programme also gives applicants the option to request temporary residence while their main application is still under review, meaning families do not necessarily have to wait until a final decision is reached before making their move.

5. On the property side, permanent residents are permitted to lease property in Malta. After five years, they gain the additional option to sub-lease that property.

6. Those who purchase property also benefit from the option to lease it out, provided it falls within Special Designated Areas.

Malta as a long-term relocation destination

The country's Mediterranean climate, close-knit communities, and deeply rooted cultural heritage add a quality-of-life dimension that complements the practical benefits of residency.

For families considering a permanent move within Europe, the programme's multi-generational scope and built-in flexibility around property and temporary residence make it a relatively comprehensive option compared with similar schemes elsewhere on the continent.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng