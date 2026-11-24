The Maldives has published a list of items that are either completely banned or require special permits for importation into the country

Among the restricted items, the government singles out two specific categories of animals that travellers must be aware of before visiting

Pets entering the Maldives require a health certificate from an authorised veterinarian, but certain animals face an outright ban regardless of documentation

The Maldives has drawn attention online after publishing its customs regulations, which include a list of animals that travellers are prohibited or restricted from bringing into the island nation.

According to the Maldives trade regulations, two categories of animals face strict restrictions at the border. Dogs are explicitly prohibited from entering the country, placing them in the same category as dangerous animals, which are also banned outright. Live pigs, meanwhile, feature on the completely prohibited list alongside narcotics, pornograph!c material, religious materials, and idols for worship.

Maldives mentions 2 animals that are either restricted or banned from entering the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the Maldives allows and bans

For travellers who wish to bring a pet into the Maldives, the rules are specific. Any animal not falling under the banned category must be accompanied by a valid health certificate issued by an authorised veterinarian. The certificate must confirm that the animal is free from contagious diseases. Without this document, importation will not be permitted.

Pork and its by-products are also restricted under the country's import regulations, requiring prior approval under Maldivian Law No: 4/1975, known as the Import Prohibition Act. The same law governs the entry of liquor and alcoholic products.

Other items restricted at the Maldives border

Beyond the animal-related rules, the Maldives maintains a broader set of customs restrictions that travellers should be aware of. Chemicals, acids, poisons, and toxic substances are classified as restricted items, with authorisation limited exclusively to the Maldives National Defence Force.

The regulations cover several other categories of completely banned goods, including narcotics and psychotropic substances, sensual material in any format, books, magazines, films, DVDs, software, s@x toys, religious materials, and idols used for worship.

The Maldives, a predominantly Muslim nation in the Indian Ocean, enforces these regulations in line with its legal and cultural framework. Travellers planning to visit the popular tourist destination are advised to review the full list of customs requirements before arrival to avoid complications at entry points.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Oman names four clothes visitors should avoid wearing in public.

Items not allowed in Singapore

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced its list of goods travellers are banned from bringing into the country, including chewing gum, tobacco products, weapons and controlled substances.

Some everyday items can lead to serious trouble at the border, and Singapore’s strict customs rules may catch visitors off guard. Read the full list before packing for your trip.

Source: Legit.ng