Romania's immigration authority has outlined four specific categories of foreign nationals who are automatically disqualified from applying for long-term residence

The categories include students on temporary permits, asylum seekers, short-stay visa holders, and seasonal or au pair workers

Romania also sets out a separate provision for people of Romanian origin who wish to apply for long-term residence

Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration has published clear guidelines identifying four groups of foreign nationals who are not eligible to obtain long-term residence in the country.

According to the official immigration authority, the disqualified categories cover a broad range of residence types.

Romania lists 4 categories of people who cannot get long-term residence. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Who cannot apply for Romanian long-term residence

1. Individuals holding a temporary right of residence granted specifically for the purpose of studies

2. Asylum seekers, beneficiaries of temporary humanitarian protection, and those under the temporary protection of the Romanian state.

3. Foreign nationals present in Romania on a short-stay visa, or those whose right to stay was granted through a diplomatic or work visa.

4. The fourth group covers individuals residing in Romania on a work permit designated specifically for seasonal workers or au pair workers.

These exclusions apply regardless of how long an individual in one of these categories has been living in the country.

Special provision for people of Romanian origin

Romania's immigration rules include a distinct provision for a separate group of applicants. Nationals of Romanian origin, as well as individuals whose continued presence is considered to be in the interest of the Romanian state, may still be granted long-term residence even if they would otherwise not meet the standard requirements.

However, two conditions must be satisfied before such an application can succeed. The applicant must not pose any danger to national security, and must not represent a threat to public order.

The distinction is significant for members of the Romanian diaspora or descendants of Romanian citizens who may be living abroad and are considering formalising their status in the country.

Romania's long-term residence permit is a status available to foreign nationals who have lived legally in the country for a continuous period, and it grants a more stable and durable form of immigration status compared to temporary permits. Understanding which categories are excluded from this pathway is an important first step for anyone planning a long-term move to Romania.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng