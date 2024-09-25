A lady is overjoyed that she has become a legal resident in the Republic of Serbia where she lives

A lady is happy that she has become a legal resident in the Republic of Serbia.

She shared the good news with her followers on TikTok, praising God for the achievement.

The lady said she also wants to become a citizen. Photo credit: TikTok/@rita_sasa.

In the heartwarming video posted by @rita_sasa, she was seen celebrating massively.

She attributed the great achievement to the help of God in her life.

Rita noted that her next pursuit is to become a citizen of Serbia.

Her words:

"I just received my Serbia residency card. Congratulations to me! God did! Count down begin citizenship."

Many people took to her comment section to congratulate her on the achievement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes a resident of Serbia

@user502349332241 said:

"Rita you really carry grace, ooo everything work fast for you."

@Ammy/Jenny said:

"Congratulations. Still waiting on mine."

@onyinye Okoroma said:

"Congratulations! More celebration to you."

@Klazic Rahmah said:

"I love your smiles. Congratulations!"

@faulkner henrietta said:

"Congratulations, Rita, you are blessed. I receive your grace in Jesus' name amen."

@expensivebeauty63 said:

"Congratulations Rita! God bless your home in abundance. I tap front your grace."

@Helen said:

"Congratulations dear. More blessings in Jesus' name."

@favourlove214 said:

"Congratulations! I tap from your grace AMEN."

@Ada Ezeconcord said:

"Honestly, I just love ur free mind, and you are always happy. May this joy in your life last till eternity. My dear."

@JD SKIN GLOW said:

"I feel like I should be the one. Congratulations! I know I will get mine one day."

