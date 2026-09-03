Serbia announced 6 categories of jobs that foreign nationals can perform in the country without obtaining a work permit

The Serbian government specified that the work-permit exemption applies only to stays not exceeding 90 days within 180 days

The list covers roles ranging from business representatives and lecturers to artists, sports professionals, and trade fair exhibitors

Serbia has released an official list of six job categories that foreign nationals are permitted to carry out within the country without needing to obtain a work permit.

The Serbian government clarified that the exemption applies strictly to those who do not spend more than 90 days in the country within any 180-day window, calculated from the date of first entry.

Serbia reveals 6 jobs foreigners can do in the country without a work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/NurPhoto

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6 jobs foreigners can do in Serbia

According to the Serbian government, the following categories of work are covered under the exemption:

1. Business owners and legal entity representatives — Owners, founders, representatives, or members of a legally registered entity in Serbia who are not employed by that same entity qualify for the exemption.

2. Business contact and preparation activities — Foreigners visiting Serbia solely to establish business contacts, attend meetings, or carry out preparatory work ahead of a foreign employer setting up operations in the country are included, provided they do not generate income within Serbia.

3. Lecturers and researchers — Those participating in organised professional meetings, research projects, or events aimed at presenting or implementing scientific and technical achievements are covered. Supporting staff accompanying such individuals also benefit from this provision.

4. Educational, sports, artistic, and cultural professionals — Foreigners performing temporary work in education, sports, arts, or culture, or attending related events organised by authorised bodies, state authorities, or local self-government units, are exempt. Accompanying organisational and technical staff are included as well.

5. Referred persons under business cooperation agreements — Foreign workers sent as part of a contract between two business entities, covering the procurement of goods, rental or delivery of machinery or equipment, installation, assembly, repair, or related training, are permitted to work under the exemption.

6. Trade fair and exhibition staff — Individuals visiting Serbia, either independently or on behalf of a foreign employer, for the purpose of setting up and displaying equipment or exhibits at trade fairs and exhibitions are also covered.

What Serbia's work-permit exemption means

The Serbian government stated the basis for the exemption as follows:

"Jobs that do not require a work permit if you perform them for a period of up to 90 days, i.e. during a short-term stay in accordance with an international agreement or government decision."

The authority further noted: "If you do not stay in Serbia for more than 90 days in a period of 180 days, counting from the date of first entry, then you have the right to work in the specified period without a single permit."

Foreign nationals whose activities fall outside these six categories would still be required to obtain the appropriate work permit before beginning any employment in Serbia.

Canada speaks about open work permit application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government released the full list of 15 categories of people who may apply for an open work permit in 2026.

The permit allows eligible applicants to work for almost any employer in Canada without first securing a job offer.

Source: Legit.ng