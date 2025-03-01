A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing the heartwarming moment she welcomed her son to Serbia, Europe

The woman had been living in the country with her family while her son from her past relationship stayed back in Nigeria

However, after consistent efforts, she was finally able to secure his visa and bring him over to Europe to live with her

A heartwarming reunion took place in Serbia as a Nigerian woman was finally able to bring her 10-year-old son to join her in Europe.

The boy, who had been living in Nigeria, was welcomed with open arms by his mother, who had been living in Serbia with her White husband and their two sons.

Woman brings 10-year-old son to Serbia

In the video, the proud mother who shares her life on TikTok as @nurseglory81, captured the emotional moment on camera and shared it with her followers.

The video showed the boy's arrival in Serbia and the joyful reunion with his mother and stepfamily.

His stepfather and half-brothers were seen warmly and genuinely welcoming the boy to his new home.

The reunion was the result of the woman's tireless and consistent efforts to secure a visa for her son.

After a long time of waiting, she was finally able to bring him to Serbia to live with her and her family at 10 years old.

"How we welcomed Success to his new home in Serbia. We're so excited for this," she captioned the video.

Reactions as woman brings son to Serbia

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Mileti said:

"Your husband loves u dear. Any man who will love ur child is so In love with u. You are lucky. May u grow old together."

@julietnzan said:

"God bless your husband for me. You are a great woman and wife. Wishing all of you more blessings. Take care dear."

@debbie clarke said:

"Nurse glory I'm so proud of you my sister seeing you with your 3 sons. What can the haters saying now."

@Obiazor Onyinye wrote:

"Chaii welcome back home success welcome to Serbia with your younger ones."

@Annah Wanjiru said:

"God bless your husband for loving you with success not all people do that some prefer to support when in Africa am happy for you."

@stevettefearon said:

"One ting I don't cry cry like my boy majesty when he was is age everybody have their diffrent ways."

@AgnesAnderson25 added:

"Where are the haters now, you have your first born son with you in Serbia. I'm happy for you Nurse Glory."

@Bidex said:

"Marry better man he get why, Sis your husband really loves you, Any man that except your child really love you so deep."

@user36630078885088 said:

"Wow your husband knows how to choose everything is beautiful."

@MILLICENT said:

"Nurse glory I really love you and i love watching your content."

Hustling mum returns for son she left behind

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother shared her joy on social media after reuniting with her son whom she left when he was two years old.

The woman who was away for about eight years was so excited to finally see her son again when she returned.

