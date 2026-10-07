The Netherlands government has outlined five specific categories of people who qualify to apply for Dutch citizenship through the option route

One of the groups that can apply includes people born in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as former Dutch citizens who once held the nationality

People recognised by or under the authority of a Dutch national, as well as long-term residents, are also among those who may be eligible

The Netherlands has published a clear list of five categories of people who are eligible to obtain Dutch citizenship through what the government calls the option route.

The information, published on the Netherlands government website, makes clear that this pathway is not open to everyone. Applicants must fall into one of five defined situations to qualify.

5 groups who can apply for Netherlands citizenship through the option route. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hesham Elsherif/Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Groups eligible for Netherlands citizenship: option route

The following groups may apply through the option route:

1. People born in the Kingdom of the Netherlands

2. People who are recognised by or fall under the legal authority of a Dutch national

3. People who have lived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for an extended period

4. People born before 1 January 1985 to a Dutch mother, or adopted by one, as well as children of such a person

5. Former Dutch citizens who previously held Dutch nationality

What the Netherlands government says

The Netherlands government website states:

"Not everyone can obtain Dutch nationality through option. You can only apply for option if one of the following situations applies to you."

The inclusion of former Dutch nationals as an eligible group means that people who once held citizenship and subsequently lost it may have a pathway back.

Similarly, the provision covering those born to Dutch mothers before 1985 or adopted by them addresses a historical gap in Dutch nationality law that once excluded children based on whether citizenship was passed through the mother or father.

The option route is distinct from the full naturalisation process and is generally considered a more direct method of acquiring Dutch nationality for those who meet the specified criteria.

Netherlands lists 2 African visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands published a list of more than 40 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The list includes two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, whose citizens can travel to the Netherlands visa-free for a specified period.

Source: Legit.ng