The Czech Republic published conditions under which citizens of certain countries can enter without paying a visa fee

Only children from the listed countries qualify for the exemption, with age limits varying by country

Cape Verde stands out as the only country where students and researchers also benefit from the fee waiver

The Czech Republic has released the names of five countries whose citizens may enter the country without paying a visa fee, setting out specific conditions that determine who qualifies for the exemption.

The exemption does not apply to all travellers from the listed nations. Instead, the Czech Republic has restricted the fee waiver to children, with the eligible age group varying from country to country.

5 countries whose citizens qualify for Czech Republic visa fee exemption. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/ Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Czech Republic entry: Countries whose children qualify

In one case, the benefit extends beyond children to include students and researchers.

Below are the five countries included in the Czech Republic's visa fee exemption list, along with the conditions attached to each:

1. Azerbaijan — children younger than 12 enter for free

2. Armenia — children younger than 12 enter for free

3. Cape Verde — children younger than 12, as well as students and researchers, enter for free

4. Ukraine — children under 18 enter for free

5. Moldova — children under 18 enter for free

Cape Verde students and researchers also benefit

Cape Verde is the only country on the list where the exemption reaches beyond young children. Students and researchers from Cape Verde are also covered by the waiver, making the arrangement notably broader than what applies to the other four nations.

For Ukraine and Moldova, the age threshold is set at 18, meaning teenagers up to that age can enter without a visa fee. Azerbaijan and Armenia carry a stricter cut-off of 12 years old, limiting the benefit to younger children only.

Travellers from the listed countries who fall outside these categories would not be covered by the exemption and would be expected to meet standard visa fee requirements when applying to enter the Czech Republic.

Work permits fee: Canada lists groups exempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had identified three categories of foreign nationals who can apply for a work permit without paying the standard application fee.

The categories include victims of human traffi-cking, victims of family violence, and foreign nationals who were previously in state care.

Source: Legit.ng