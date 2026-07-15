Netherlands has published a long list of several countries across different continents of the world

It explained that citizens of all the countries on the list can visit the Netherlands without a visa

Legit.ng, however, pointed out the names of the African countries on the list whose citizens have visa-free entry

The Netherlands, a country located in the northwestern part of Europe, has released an update about its visa policy for 2026.

On the website of the Dutch government, over 40 countries were listed as enjoying visa-free entry into the Netherlands, meaning that citizens of these countries do not need to apply for a visa before travelling to the country.

Netherlands releases official visa-free list, names eligible African countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/MAGALI COHEN/nurlankani/Bonbridge

Source: Getty Images

Netherlands releases official visa-free list

However, in this article, Legit.ng focuses only on the African countries whose citizens do not require a visa to visit or travel to the Netherlands and stay for a specified period.

Netherlands visa-free entry: Names of African countries

If you find the name of your country below, it means you can travel to the Netherlands without the need for a visa.

Mauritius Seychelles

The Netherlands also explained on its website that citizens of some countries who hold special passports, such as diplomatic passports, may also be entitled to visa-free entry for a specified period.

Belgium: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Belgium published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Belgium's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng