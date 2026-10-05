A Nigerian man resigned from his banking job and paid two years' rent in advance in Canada to support his family's relocation from Nigeria

After his wife and four children arrived in Canada, he claims she blocked him, withheld her address, and cut the children off from contact with him

Francis says he has been homeless and struggling in Lagos for nearly 13 years, and hopes his children will one day see his story

Francis Ushie, a former Nigerian banker, went public with a deeply personal account of how his decision to sacrifice his career for his family's future left him stranded, estranged from his four children, and homeless in Lagos for close to 13 years.

In a seated interview shared on YouTube by channel; The Rest of Us, Ushie recounted how marital trouble, rooted in what he described as his wife's infidelity, prompted him to believe a fresh start in Canada would save the relationship.

Man gets stranded after leaving his banking job to relocate to Canada with his family. Photo credit: The Rest of Us/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Man loses everything while relocating to Canada

When the family's Canadian permanent residency came through, Ushie took decisive steps to make the move work.

He said:

"I decided that, okay, maybe when we leave this environment, that maybe things will be better for us."

He voluntarily resigned from his banking position, paid two years' rent in advance at their Canadian home, and prepared to follow his wife and children once his employer completed an audit of his role. That audit, he says, took nearly a full year, leaving him behind while his family settled abroad.

"She left with our four children. And I was still behind because the bank needed to audit my position," he explained.

What happened next shattered him. Once his wife and children were in Canada, he says she blocked his number, refused to share her home address with him when he was at the airport in Canada. He also revealed that the wife prevented the children from speaking to him. He says he never anticipated losing contact with them entirely.

Man hopes his children will understand

Ushie addressed his children directly through the video, expressing hope that they would eventually watch it and come to understand the lengths he went to for the family. He says he paid for their new life abroad and gave up a stable banking career in the process, yet was cut out of their lives without explanation.

Despite everything, he says he remains open to reconciliation.

"He is still willing to reconcile with his wife if she is also willing," he stated in the interview.

Since being unable to find his family in Canada, Ushie says he has spent roughly 13 years navigating homelessness and hardship in Lagos.

Watch Francis Ushie recount his story in full below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian man who borrowed his friend N3m to relocate to Canada gets stranded. He shared his pain in a viral post on X.

Man applies to 14 schools in 6 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man applied to roughly 14 schools in six countries in an effort to leave Nigeria.

Four US schools accepted him, but a $50,000 proof-of-funding requirement brought his japa dream to a halt.

Source: Legit.ng