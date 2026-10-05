An interviewer posted an apology to Kizz Daniel after a confrontation with the singer's security at the Supremacy Concert went viral

A video circulating on X and Instagram on October 5, 2026, showed the interviewer being pushed to the ground by a bodyguard after refusing to stop pursuing the singer

His apology sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians who had little sympathy for his conduct at the event

An interviewer who had a rough run-in with Kizz Daniel's security team at the Supremacy Concert has come forward to apologise publicly after footage of the incident spread widely across social media.

The video, which circulated on X and Instagram on October 5, 2026, captured the tense moment shortly after the Afrobeats star finished his set and was heading out of the venue.

Interviewer addresses viral encounter with Kizz Daniel and his security team. Photo: kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

When the interviewer, who identifies himself as Advee, attempted to get a word with the singer, the security team moved to block him.

Rather than step back, the young man kept pushing forward and was shoved to the ground by one of the bodyguards.

He later posted the clip online, claiming his microphone was broken in the scuffle.

Watch the interviewer's viral encounter with Kizz Daniel in the Instagram video below:

The interviewer's apology to Kizz Daniel

Hours after the first video made the rounds, the young interviewer followed up with a second clip directed at the singer and his team. In it, he said:

"I want to apologise to Kizz Daniel, Vado the Great, his brother, and his team management, and the Supremacy Concert at large. I have great respect for Kizz Daniel, Vado the Great, his team, and his security. That was never my intention to disrespect him."

He went on to acknowledge that his behaviour at the event fell short of professional standards, describing himself as someone still finding his footing in the industry.

He explained that seeing Kizz Daniel in person felt like a rare opportunity, given how infrequently the singer had been appearing publicly, and that his excitement got the better of him.

"I have been a Kizz Daniel fan for a very long time, right from when I was in my primary school," he added, stressing that his persistence came from admiration rather than disrespect.

Watch the interviewer's apology to Kizz Daniel in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to the interviewer's apology to Kizz Daniel

The apology did not entirely win over Nigerian social media users, many of whom found the entire situation amusing.

@thisisastronglady wrote:

"U go explain tire, 😂😂😂😂 you're lucky you still have a phone to make dis video 😂😂😂, u and your friends that said u booked a flight to attend the event 😂😂😂😂"

@felainversace commented:

"Have u tried another profession bro"

@stanley_6_to_6 quipped:

"When you was in primary school 😂😂😂 how old is kizz Daniel"

@_serahojoadale offered a more measured take:

"First and foremost, I think you need to work on yourself, particularly your articulation and communication skills. At times, you're not very coherent, which makes it difficult for people to fully understand what you're trying to say. Take some time to read through the comments and genuinely accept the constructive criticism."

@izzylampzvdg added:

"Even with your apology video you needs to be schooled 🙄✌🏾"

Interviewer speaks after tense encounter with Kizz Daniel at Supremacy Concert. Photo: kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Omotola Jalade clashes with interviewer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde had an awkward exchange with a young interviewer at the 46th Miss Nigeria Patrons & Board Dinner.

The interviewer asked the veteran actress to state her name despite knowing her identity, prompting Omotola to question his professionalism before agreeing to continue.

However, she became upset when he repeated the request and abruptly ended the interaction before walking away.

Source: Legit.ng