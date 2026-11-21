Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham an early lead in the 16th minute of their Premier League clash against Manchester City

Erling Haaland appeared to level for City minutes later, but VAR stepped in to overturn the goal

The Premier League Matchday Centre released a statement explaining exactly why the goal was ruled out

Erling Haaland thought he had pulled Manchester City level against Fulham in the Premier League early kickoff, only for VAR to cancel the goal and hand Fulham a free-kick instead.

Rodrigo Muniz broke the deadlock in the 16th minute to give Fulham the lead. Nine minutes later, Haaland seized on a loose ball from goalkeeper Bernd Leno and slotted it into the net, sending City fans into celebration, but the joy was short-lived.

Erling Haaland steals the ball off Bernd Leno. Photo by Declan Lloyd.

Source: Getty Images

Why Haaland’s goal was disallowed

VAR reviewed the incident and ruled the goal out, judging that Haaland had fouled Leno in the process of winning possession. The Premier League Matchday Centre addressed the decision in a statement after the incident.

"The referee's call of free-kick to Fulham and no goal to Manchester City was checked and confirmed by VAR — with the goalkeeper deemed to be in control of the ball," the statement read.

The Matchday Centre elaborated further on the specific moment in question:

"The ball is in control between both hands and then is played out of that possession by the attacker, and then into the back of the net."

According to IFAB Laws 12, the referee and VAR made the right decision to disallow the goal.

“A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with their hand(s)/arm(s) when: the ball is between their hands/arms or between their hand(s)/arm(s) and any surface (e.g. ground, own body).”

Fulham went into the half-time interval with their one-goal advantage intact, leaving Manchester City facing a difficult second-half task.

City will need to find a way back into the match if they are to claim any points from the game, as the club continue their push to climb the Premier League table.

Source: Legit.ng