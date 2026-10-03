Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu became emotional on a talk show while speaking about the people he lost during his health crisis

Agwu claimed some close friends, including a bishop who managed his affairs, stopped communicating with him after his brain surgery

The hosts consoled the comedian, reminding him of the lasting impact he had made on Nigeria's entertainment industry

Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu fought back tears during a candid appearance on the Beer Parlour Talk Show, where he reflected on his creative legacy and the painful silence of people he once called friends following his brain surgery.

The episode, titled "Julius Agwu, Back From The Brink," saw the veteran entertainer grow visibly emotional as he described how he coined the term "musicomedy," a concept he said reflected the uniqueness of his creative mind.

Julius Agwu breaks down while recounting his health ordeal. Credit: Julius Agwu

Source: Instagram

"Of that alleged comedy, na me stay, I stayed and form that coinage," he said. "That music-com, yes na me form am to tell you how my brain dey think na him make everything."

Agwu removed his glasses mid-speech, pausing several times to collect himself before apologising to those present and expressing gratitude to everyone who stood by him during his health challenges.

Friends Who Walked Away

The most emotional moment came when Agwu turned his attention to those who disappeared during his darkest days.

The comedian disclosed that several individuals he regarded as close friends severed contact with him after his health crisis, including a bishop who had once managed his affairs.

"My friends deserted me," he said. "This bishop wey they talk now, he was managing me. Collect my money, do everything, then they stop talking to me, many of them, but God no go leave you."

The admission clearly weighed heavily on him, and the hosts stepped in to offer reassurance, reminding Agwu of the significant mark he had left on Nigerian comedy and entertainment.

They told him that his legacy would endure regardless of whether he ever stepped on stage again.

Veteran comedian Julius Agwu tearfully recounts ordeal following brain surgery. Credit: Julius Agwu

Source: Instagram

Julius Agwu's legacy in Nigerian comedy

Agwu is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Nigerian stand-up comedy, having built a career that blended music and comedy long before it became a recognisable format. His health struggles, including a brain surgery that drew widespread public concern, were a defining and difficult chapter in his life.

His appearance on the Beer Parlour Talk Show offered a rare and deeply personal look at the emotional toll his ordeal took, not just physically, but in terms of the relationships he lost along the way.

Watch the Instagram video of Julius Agwu's interview:

Julius Agwu confirms crash of marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that ace comedian Julius Agwu spoke out for the first time, revealing that his marriage has crashed.

The veteran entertainer, in a live Instagram chat with Daddy Freeze, said his wife got tired of the marriage and left.

Several internet users have shared mixed feelings about the comedian's remarks concerning his failed marriage.

Source: Legit.ng