Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced changes to Working Holiday Maker visa rules, affecting subclasses 417 and 462

From March 1, 2027, foreigners who want a second or third WHM visa must complete two new steps before they can apply

A transitional period running until February 28, 2027 allows eligible applicants to bypass the new process if they act in time

Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced on November 17, 2026 that the rules for extending a Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visa are changing, introducing two mandatory steps for foreigners who wish to stay longer in the country through a second or third WHM visa (subclasses 417 and 462).

Starting March 1, 2027, applicants will no longer be able to apply directly for a further WHM visa.

Australia adds new steps for some foreigners planning a longer stay. Photo credit: News 24.

Source: UGC

Instead, they must first register and then receive an invitation to apply, in addition to completing the required specified work. These two new steps form the core of the updated process.

Registration Date Officially Announced

Registrations open on December 1, 2026, and applicants can register whether they are inside or outside Australia at the time, even before finishing their specified work. The first round of invitations is expected in mid-January 2027.

Being selected after registration does not, however, guarantee that a visa will be granted. Those who receive an invitation will have 12 months to lodge a visa application, provided they meet all eligibility requirements, including completing the required specified work.

Applicants who register but are not selected must leave Australia before their current visa expires.

Alongside the new registration and invitation process, the specified work requirement for a second WHM visa will rise from 88 days to 120 days from 1 March 2027.

The requirement for a third WHM visa remains unchanged. Specified work completed before that date still counts towards the new 120-day threshold.

Avoiding The 2-Step Process

Applicants who want to avoid the new two-step process have a window to do so. Until February 28, 2027, eligible holders can still apply directly for a second or third WHM visa, provided they complete their specified work and lodge a valid visa application by that date, while also meeting all other eligibility requirements.

Anyone who misses that deadline falls under the new registration and invitation rules.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng