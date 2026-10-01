Social media activist Verydarkman gifted a car to a man who supported his family during a difficult period in his childhood

VDM recalled how the neighbour, a commercial driver, regularly transported his mother to work and gave the family money for food

The activist shared a video of the emotional moment alongside a message urging people to treat others well

Social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) has fulfilled a promise he made to himself years ago, gifting a car to a former neighbour who showed his family kindness during some of their hardest days.

In a video he shared on 30th September, 2026, VDM took his followers back roughly 15 years, to a time when his family had just relocated from Dagba to Baba Kwere.

Verydarkman Fulfils Promise, Gifts Car to Man Who Helped His Family. Credit: Verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

They lived in a "face-me-I-face-you" apartment, and their neighbour at the time was a commercial driver who became an unlikely pillar of support.

Verydarkman recounted that the man made it a daily habit to drive his mother, a teacher, to and fro her workplace, asking nothing in return. Beyond the lift, he would occasionally hand the family small amounts of money to get by.

"When we don't have food to eat. Sometimes he'll say take 200, take 100," VDM recalled.

That money, modest as it was, went a long way. VDM described how they would stretch it to cover basics like dried okra, palm oil, and garri.

"We will then use this money to buy dry okro 20 Naira and oil 10 Naira that time. Buy garri and water. Chop that one go sleep," he said.

Verydarkman Gifts Ex-Neighbour New Car

Growing up with three siblings in those circumstances, VDM said he privately vowed never to forget the people who stood by his mother when she had nothing. Handing over the car was his way of honouring that vow.

"I am happy today that I am able to fulfill one of the promises I made to myself which is when I make money I will remember everyone that helped my mother when she was struggling with the 4 of us," he wrote.

He also made clear why he chose to show the man's face in the video rather than conceal it.

"I didn't cover his face so that the world would know HE IS A GOOD MAN," VDM explained.

Alongside the footage, he shared a broader message for his followers:

"This man I just gifted this car really helped our family and today he is getting a pay back. This is a message to everyone that TREAT PEOPLE WELL, you don't know tomorrow."

VDM Shares Emotional Story Behind Car Gift to Former Neighbour. Credit: Verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Fans React to VDM's Gesture

The video moved many fans and celebrities alike on social media. Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@iamccgbems wrote:

"Nice one. Not everyone remembers kind gestures of early beginnings."

@mhizlaura___ commented:

"Chia God Almighty bless you 🙏🙏"

@mac_avelli001 said:

"That man really showed up always"

@nigeriastory reacted:

"This is amazing 🤩, camera man zoom well well"

@monstarrboi shared:

"Any chance you get just help person! ❤️❤️ you nor know who go help you tomorrow!!! God bless this kind man ❤️ God bless you Eje"

Watch Verydarkman's Instagram video below:

Verydarkman Slams Apostle Arome Over U.S. Identity

Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan criticised Apostle Arome Osayi after a crusade flyer identified the cleric as American rather than Nigerian. This came after the preacher went viral for a sermon about Nigeria's calling as 'revival'.

The activist questioned whether Osayi had distanced himself from his Nigerian roots, while social media users offered sharply divided reactions.

Source: Legit.ng