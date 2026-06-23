A Nigerian man lent his close friend the sum of N3,000,000 to assist with his relocation journey to Canada

The borrower travelled abroad and instructed his own father to return the money to the lender

The father refused to release the cash and used the funds to purchase a brand-new motorcycle

A Nigerian social media user identified by his handle @silverpenydr has shared how he became stranded after lending N3,000,000 to a close friend.

The money was intended to serve as part of the proof of funds required for the friend's relocation trip to Canada.

A Nigerian man gets frustrated after lending his friend N3m for his Canada relocation. Photo credit: @silverpenydr/X

Source: Twitter

Man regrets after lending friend relocation money

The lender disclosed that he secured the money directly from his wife because the borrower was a trusted family friend. However, the financial arrangement went wrong immediately after the friend landed safely in Canada.

According to the lender, the friend claimed he transferred money to his own father in Nigeria with strict instructions to forward the N3,000,000 back to the original owner. The elderly man reportedly blocked the transaction entirely.

The father insisted that his son must bear the responsibility of paying back the debt through his own sweat abroad. In a shocking development, the elderly man allegedly spent part of the cash to acquire a new motorcycle for himself.

@silverpenydr narrated the incident on X:

"I borrowed a friend ₦3 million to add to the proof of funds he needed to travel to Canada 🇨🇦. I got the money from my wife, and because this friend is a close pal, my wife knows him very well.

After he landed in Canada, instead of sending my money back to my account, he told me he had sent some money to his dad and had instructed him to forward my ₦3 million to me, explaining that it belonged to a friend who lent him money for his trip.

To cut the long story short, the dad has refused to release the money, saying his son—my friend—should find a way to refund me himself. Meanwhile, the man has used the money to buy a brand-new motorcycle.

I even called the man to explain how urgently I need the money, but he simply hissed and hung up on me.

Honestly, I'm so pissed."

Reactions as man lends Canada-based friend money

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Tina_rayx said:

"That's how people do

Borrowed someone $3k since 2024, till date, he didn't pay back.

We weren't even dating like that, but al the best."

@mbergmoi said:

"I lend a friend 200k. he complained that the car he's using for Uber to feed family is with the mechanic !. I warned him ! I pleaded ! I begged ! But he promised to return it as soon as possible within a week or two ! Òmò it's over a year now, smh. 🤦🏻"

@smitcruzy said:

"I lent a friend 750k as of 2021 and he promised to pay back before the end of the year. He paid back completely but it took him 4 years."

See his X post below:

Man borrows over N30k from loan app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has expressed his readiness for a showdown with a loan app pestering him to repay the over N30k they lent him months ago.

Source: Legit.ng