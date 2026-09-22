A Nigerian man said he spent the period between 2020 and 2022 applying to roughly 14 schools across 6 countries in a desperate bid to leave Nigeria

He applied to schools in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and Spain, even collecting his secondary school transcript to support his applications

Four American schools accepted him, and he even explored a student athlete scholarship route, but one financial requirement stopped everything in its tracks

A Nigerian man has gone viral on TikTok after opening up about how a $50,000 proof-of-funding requirement crushed his japa dream, despite being accepted into four schools in the United States.

In a candid video posted on his TikTok account @3rezen, the young man recalled how between 2020 and 2022 he became completely consumed by the idea of relocating abroad, sending out applications to roughly 14 institutions across six countries including the US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and Spain.

Nigerian man opens up about his failed japa attempt. Photo credit: @3rezen/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

How Far He Went to Make It Happen

He even made a trip back to his secondary school to collect his academic transcript, a move that instantly signalled to the school staff what he was planning.

"These niggass thought I was actually going abroad, if you see the way they charged me and they were treating me nice nice," he said, laughing at the memory.

Of all the schools he applied to, four in the United States came back with offers: one community college, one vocational school, and two others he described as similar to federal colleges.

He also explored a student athlete pathway, submitting video footage in hopes of landing a scholarship, and said an international students coordinator was actively corresponding with him.

The courses he applied for were practical ones: photography, woodwork, and videography. Everything seemed to be progressing until he hit the wall that ended it all.

$50,000 Proof of Funding Was the Dealbreaker

Before any of the accepting schools could issue him an I-20 form, the document required to apply for a US student visa, he needed to show proof that someone in his life had at least $50,000 in funds available. As of 2022, that was the minimum financial requirement.

He reflected on the irony of completing a full university degree in Nigeria, going through years of effort chasing an international education, and ultimately being stopped not by academics but by money.

His closing words carried equal parts humour and quiet resolve.

"I will never be poor in my life," he said.

See the post below:

Man laments as Japa dream faces challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said he has not been able to travel out of Nigeria, not even to any African country.

This is despite the fact that he always had a Nigerian passport which is one of the documents used for travelling abroad.

Source: Legit.ng