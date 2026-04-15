A Nigerian man in Canada who lost his job has spoken out on how he was immediately able to secure a new job

The man took to social media to share the kind of job he works with, coupled with proofs of what he does for a living

He explained how he was able to secure another job, explaining how the new job gave him higher pay, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian man based in Canada has shared how he lost his job and secured another one with higher pay within minutes.

The man, identified as @uncle_khayy on TikTok, narrated his experience in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

A Nigerian man narrates how he lost his job in Canada. Photo credit: @uncle_khayy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Canada-based Nigerian loses job

According to him, he worked as a ramp agent at an airport, where his role involved loading heavy luggage onto conveyor belts.

He explained that he had been on probation for about two months but had a record of lateness. On the day he was dismissed, he arrived late and was informed by management that his employment had been terminated.

Despite losing his job, the man said he did not feel discouraged.

“I got to the office, and they told me since I had been on probation and had a history of coming late, they had to let me go,” he said.

Canada-based Nigerian secures new job immediately

Instead of leaving the airport, he said he looked around and realised that multiple companies operated within the same environment.

A Nigerian man in Canada loses his job but immediately secures a new job. Photo credit: @uncle_khayy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Determined not to go home unemployed, he decided to approach another company immediately.

“If I drive home now and start acting like a jobless man, sending CVs, I’m finished,” he said.

He walked into a nearby office, introduced himself, and expressed interest in any available opportunity.

According to him, his prior experience working at the airport worked in his favour.

He explained that because he already had clearance to work within the airport environment, he did not need to go through a lengthy recruitment or security process.

The company asked about his qualifications and offered him a new role almost instantly.

“At my old job, I was making $19 per hour. At this new one, they gave me $24 per hour on the spot,” he said.

Concluding his story, he encouraged others not to lose hope when faced with setbacks.

“If one door closes, don’t be discouraged. There is a better door waiting for you,” he added.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Canada-based man finding new job

Some of the comments are below.

Mayowa wrote:

"I had issues with ny former manager and got fired and got another job with a competitive company just in less than an hour. Though I have been in talk with the company before."

damirealtyng said:

"I like as evidence follow cos people go doubt am."

Nigerian nurse in Canada mentions salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse residing in Canada announced her monthly salary after deductions, giving details of her hourly payments.

She then gave a breakdown of how she planned to spend her salary for the month, highlighting her vacation plans.

Source: Legit.ng