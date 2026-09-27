Qatar's government released a comprehensive list of 206 approved professions that qualify GCC residents for a visa on arrival into the country

The policy applies exclusively to residents of GCC countries, meaning not every foreign national living in the Gulf region automatically qualifies

Professions on the list range from physicians, engineers, and pilots to housewives, students, and software designers

Qatar has officially published a full list of 206 professions whose holders may qualify for a visa on arrival when entering the country, with one key condition attached.

The policy is exclusive to residents of GCC countries. Foreign nationals living and working across the Gulf Cooperation Council who hold any of the 206 approved occupations may be eligible for a visa on arrival into Qatar, subject to the country's standard entry requirements.

Qatar names 206 professions eligible for visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Qatar visa on arrival

Below is the complete list of qualifying occupations as published by the Qatari government:

1. Aquatic Specialist

2. Statistics Specialist

3. Agriculture Specialist

4. Gardening Specialist

5. Medical Analysis Specialist

6. Speech Specialist

7. Breeding Specialist (Animals/Birds/Bees)

8. Medical X-Ray Specialist

9. Nutrition Specialist

10. Zoology Specialist

11. Psychiatrist

12. Lab Specialist

13. Sports Medicine Specialist

14. Social Worker

15. X-Ray Specialist

16. Media Specialist

17. Customs Specialist

18. Medical Therapy Specialist

19. Writer

20. University Professor

21. Media Person

22. Secretary/Manager of Library

23. Staff at Embassies in GCC Countries (Except Support Services Jobs)

24. Archeological Researcher

25. Administrative Researcher

26. Legal Researcher

27. Professor

28. Trader

29. Geologist

30. Quantitative Surveyor

31. Referee (Sports)

32. Financial/Economics Expert

33. Law Expert

34. Information Systems Expert

35. Diplomat (Members of Diplomatic Corps)

36. President/CEO

37. University President/Chancellor

38. Chief Justice

39. Head of Prosecution

40. President/Director of a Club

41. Meteorologist

42. Seismologist

43. Captain of Ship/Cruise/Carrier/Steamship

44. Businessman

45. Religious Person

46. Architectural Draftsman

47. Executive Secretary

48. Business Lady

49. Journalist

50. Pharmacist

51. Jeweler

52. Army Officer

53. Police Officer

54. University Student

55. Physician (All Specializations)

56. Surgeon (All Specializations)

57. Veterinary Doctor

58. Pilot

59. Scientist

60. College Dean

61. Astronomer

62. Artist (Actor, Musician, Composer, Poet, Painter, Singer, etc.)

63. Telecom Technician

64. Professional Security and Safety Technician

65. Medical Equipment Technician

66. Control Equipment Technician

67. X-Ray Technician

68. Dental Technician (Fixing)

69. Radio/TV Transmission Technician

70. Optical Technician

71. ECG Technician

72. Horse Breeding/Equine Technician

73. Mining Technician

74. Microscope Technician

75. Geology Technician

76. Well Drilling Technician

77. Pharmaceutical Technician

78. Foodstuff Technician

79. Ship Maintenance Technician

80. Aircraft Maintenance Technician

81. Train Maintenance Technician

82. Lab Technician

83. Aviation Technician

84. Physicist

85. Judge

86. Chemist (All Specializations)

87. Player (All Sports Items in a Sports Club)

88. Author

89. Computer Programmer

90. Translator

91. Accountant/Auditor

92. Lecturer

93. Lawyer/Advocate

94. Economic Analyst

95. Systems Analyst

96. Operations Analyst

97. Director

98. Customs Clearer

99. Sports Trainer

100. Aviation Trainer

101. General Professional Trainer (Industrial/Agricultural/Commercial)

102. Teacher/Instructor

103. Proofreader

104. Investment Manager

105. Archeological Director

106. Research and Studies Director

107. Insurance Manager

108. Banking Business Manager

109. Production Director

110. Manager/Director of Any Government Departments/Companies

111. Administrative Manager

112. Broadcasting Manager

113. Media Manager

114. Regional Director

115. Bank Manager

116. Commercial Manager/Business Director

117. Marketing Manager

118. Television Manager

119. Executive Manager/Director

120. Cooperative Society Manager

121. Accounts Manager

122. Cinema Director

123. Company/Factory Manager

124. Maintenance Manager

125. Printing and Publishing Manager

126. Hotel Manager

127. Electrical Manager

128. Finance Manager

129. Sales Manager

130. Museum Manager/Director

131. School Manager

132. Farm Manager

133. Theatre Manager

134. Hospital Manager

135. Institute Manager

136. Library Manager

137. Laboratory Manager

138. Marine Transport Manager

139. Land Transport Manager

140. Air Transport Manager

141. Tourism Agency Manager

142. TV/Radio Programmes Presenter

143. Correspondent (Newspaper/Radio/TV)

144. Food Controller

145. Aircraft Takeoff Controller

146. Maritime Controller

147. Quality Controller

148. Air Controller

149. Marine Traffic Controller

150. Media Controller

151. Road Controller

152. Aircraft Landing Controller

153. Cruise Ship Guide

154. Tourist Guide

155. Aviation Guide

156. Surveyor

157. Assistant Pharmacist

158. Co-Pilot

159. Assistant Engineer (All Specializations)

160. Consultant (All Types)

161. General Supervisor

162. Ships Supervisor

163. Banker 164. Interior Designer

165. TV Cameraman

166. Cinema Cameraman

167. Press Photographer

168. Ground Attendant

169. Air Host 170. Programme Producer

171. Ship Captain

172. Aircraft Pilot

173. Male/Female Nurse

174. Cinema/Television Producer

175. Marketing Representative

176. Sports Representative

177. Sales Representative

178. Procurement Representative

179. Administration Coordinator

180. Archeological Prospector

181. Engineer (All Specializations)

182. Career Counselor

183. Assistant General Manager

184. Captain 185. Commercial Broker

186. Travel/Tourism Agent

187. Prosecutor

188. Ministry Undersecretary

189. Auditor Accounts

190. Investor

191. Marketing Executive

192. General Physician

193. Manager (All Types)

194. Partner

195. Sales Executive

196. All Types of Consultants

197. Aircraft Technician

198. Permanent Residency Holder

199. Golden Residency Holder

200. Housewife

201. Student

202. Husband/Wife/Son/Daughter/Mother/Father (GCC Citizen)

203. Head (All Types)

204. Bank Official

205. Special Needs Teacher

206. Software Designer

What GCC residents need to know

The breadth of the list is notable, covering professions across medicine, law, education, finance, engineering, aviation, media, agriculture, and the arts. Categories such as housewife, student, and family members of GCC citizens are also included, suggesting the policy extends well beyond professional workers to encompass a wider group of Gulf-based residents.

Eligible travellers should note that working in an approved profession alone does not guarantee entry. Qatar's standard entry requirements still apply, and individuals are advised to confirm their eligibility before travel.

Qatar names countries eligible for free visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar published a list of 47 nationalities eligible for a free 30-day tourist visa with multiple entries.

Citizens of eligible countries can extend their stay for another 30 days at no cost, provided they meet the required conditions, including having a passport valid for at least six months and a return or onward ticket.

Source: Legit.ng