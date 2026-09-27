Full List: Qatar Publishes 206 Professions Eligible for Visa on Arrival for GCC Residents
- Qatar's government released a comprehensive list of 206 approved professions that qualify GCC residents for a visa on arrival into the country
- The policy applies exclusively to residents of GCC countries, meaning not every foreign national living in the Gulf region automatically qualifies
- Professions on the list range from physicians, engineers, and pilots to housewives, students, and software designers
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Qatar has officially published a full list of 206 professions whose holders may qualify for a visa on arrival when entering the country, with one key condition attached.
The policy is exclusive to residents of GCC countries. Foreign nationals living and working across the Gulf Cooperation Council who hold any of the 206 approved occupations may be eligible for a visa on arrival into Qatar, subject to the country's standard entry requirements.
Qatar visa on arrival
Below is the complete list of qualifying occupations as published by the Qatari government:
1. Aquatic Specialist
2. Statistics Specialist
3. Agriculture Specialist
4. Gardening Specialist
5. Medical Analysis Specialist
6. Speech Specialist
7. Breeding Specialist (Animals/Birds/Bees)
8. Medical X-Ray Specialist
9. Nutrition Specialist
10. Zoology Specialist
11. Psychiatrist
12. Lab Specialist
13. Sports Medicine Specialist
14. Social Worker
15. X-Ray Specialist
16. Media Specialist
17. Customs Specialist
18. Medical Therapy Specialist
19. Writer
20. University Professor
21. Media Person
22. Secretary/Manager of Library
23. Staff at Embassies in GCC Countries (Except Support Services Jobs)
24. Archeological Researcher
25. Administrative Researcher
26. Legal Researcher
27. Professor
28. Trader
29. Geologist
30. Quantitative Surveyor
31. Referee (Sports)
32. Financial/Economics Expert
33. Law Expert
34. Information Systems Expert
35. Diplomat (Members of Diplomatic Corps)
36. President/CEO
37. University President/Chancellor
38. Chief Justice
39. Head of Prosecution
40. President/Director of a Club
41. Meteorologist
42. Seismologist
43. Captain of Ship/Cruise/Carrier/Steamship
44. Businessman
45. Religious Person
46. Architectural Draftsman
47. Executive Secretary
48. Business Lady
49. Journalist
50. Pharmacist
51. Jeweler
52. Army Officer
53. Police Officer
54. University Student
55. Physician (All Specializations)
56. Surgeon (All Specializations)
57. Veterinary Doctor
58. Pilot
59. Scientist
60. College Dean
61. Astronomer
62. Artist (Actor, Musician, Composer, Poet, Painter, Singer, etc.)
63. Telecom Technician
64. Professional Security and Safety Technician
65. Medical Equipment Technician
66. Control Equipment Technician
67. X-Ray Technician
68. Dental Technician (Fixing)
69. Radio/TV Transmission Technician
70. Optical Technician
71. ECG Technician
72. Horse Breeding/Equine Technician
73. Mining Technician
74. Microscope Technician
75. Geology Technician
76. Well Drilling Technician
77. Pharmaceutical Technician
78. Foodstuff Technician
79. Ship Maintenance Technician
80. Aircraft Maintenance Technician
81. Train Maintenance Technician
82. Lab Technician
83. Aviation Technician
84. Physicist
85. Judge
86. Chemist (All Specializations)
87. Player (All Sports Items in a Sports Club)
88. Author
89. Computer Programmer
90. Translator
91. Accountant/Auditor
92. Lecturer
93. Lawyer/Advocate
94. Economic Analyst
95. Systems Analyst
96. Operations Analyst
97. Director
98. Customs Clearer
99. Sports Trainer
100. Aviation Trainer
101. General Professional Trainer (Industrial/Agricultural/Commercial)
102. Teacher/Instructor
103. Proofreader
104. Investment Manager
105. Archeological Director
106. Research and Studies Director
107. Insurance Manager
108. Banking Business Manager
109. Production Director
110. Manager/Director of Any Government Departments/Companies
111. Administrative Manager
112. Broadcasting Manager
113. Media Manager
114. Regional Director
115. Bank Manager
116. Commercial Manager/Business Director
117. Marketing Manager
118. Television Manager
119. Executive Manager/Director
120. Cooperative Society Manager
121. Accounts Manager
122. Cinema Director
123. Company/Factory Manager
124. Maintenance Manager
125. Printing and Publishing Manager
126. Hotel Manager
127. Electrical Manager
128. Finance Manager
129. Sales Manager
130. Museum Manager/Director
131. School Manager
132. Farm Manager
133. Theatre Manager
134. Hospital Manager
135. Institute Manager
136. Library Manager
137. Laboratory Manager
138. Marine Transport Manager
139. Land Transport Manager
140. Air Transport Manager
141. Tourism Agency Manager
142. TV/Radio Programmes Presenter
143. Correspondent (Newspaper/Radio/TV)
144. Food Controller
145. Aircraft Takeoff Controller
146. Maritime Controller
147. Quality Controller
148. Air Controller
149. Marine Traffic Controller
150. Media Controller
151. Road Controller
152. Aircraft Landing Controller
153. Cruise Ship Guide
154. Tourist Guide
155. Aviation Guide
156. Surveyor
157. Assistant Pharmacist
158. Co-Pilot
159. Assistant Engineer (All Specializations)
160. Consultant (All Types)
161. General Supervisor
162. Ships Supervisor
163. Banker 164. Interior Designer
165. TV Cameraman
166. Cinema Cameraman
167. Press Photographer
168. Ground Attendant
169. Air Host 170. Programme Producer
171. Ship Captain
172. Aircraft Pilot
173. Male/Female Nurse
174. Cinema/Television Producer
175. Marketing Representative
176. Sports Representative
177. Sales Representative
178. Procurement Representative
179. Administration Coordinator
180. Archeological Prospector
181. Engineer (All Specializations)
182. Career Counselor
183. Assistant General Manager
184. Captain 185. Commercial Broker
186. Travel/Tourism Agent
187. Prosecutor
188. Ministry Undersecretary
189. Auditor Accounts
190. Investor
191. Marketing Executive
192. General Physician
193. Manager (All Types)
194. Partner
195. Sales Executive
196. All Types of Consultants
197. Aircraft Technician
198. Permanent Residency Holder
199. Golden Residency Holder
200. Housewife
201. Student
202. Husband/Wife/Son/Daughter/Mother/Father (GCC Citizen)
203. Head (All Types)
204. Bank Official
205. Special Needs Teacher
206. Software Designer
What GCC residents need to know
The breadth of the list is notable, covering professions across medicine, law, education, finance, engineering, aviation, media, agriculture, and the arts. Categories such as housewife, student, and family members of GCC citizens are also included, suggesting the policy extends well beyond professional workers to encompass a wider group of Gulf-based residents.
Eligible travellers should note that working in an approved profession alone does not guarantee entry. Qatar's standard entry requirements still apply, and individuals are advised to confirm their eligibility before travel.
Qatar names countries eligible for free visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar published a list of 47 nationalities eligible for a free 30-day tourist visa with multiple entries.
Citizens of eligible countries can extend their stay for another 30 days at no cost, provided they meet the required conditions, including having a passport valid for at least six months and a return or onward ticket.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng