Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the official requirements for an on-arrival business visa available to Iranian nationals

The visa allows multiple entries and comes with the possibility of extension beyond the initial 30-day period and is open to Iranians

Among the listed conditions is a minimum financial requirement that applicants must meet before they can be granted entry

Qatar has officially published the conditions that Iranian nationals must meet to qualify for a business visa on arrival, including the minimum amount of money they are required to have in their possession upon entry.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Interior's official portal, the on-arrival business visa for Iranian citizens permits multiple entries and is valid for an initial period of 30 days. Holders can apply to extend the visa for an additional five months should they need more time in the country.

Qatar announces amount foreigners must have to get business visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Financial and documentary requirements

To qualify, applicants must carry at least 5,000 Qatari riyals (about N1,820,951) or hold a valid credit card that covers the equivalent amount.

A return ticket is also compulsory, as is a confirmed hotel reservation covering the entire duration of the visit.

Beyond the financial threshold, travellers must present an invitation letter from a registered company based in Qatar. Their passport must also have a validity of more than six months at the time of travel. The visa itself carries a fee of 200 Qatari riyals.

What Qatar business visa on arrival covers

The on-arrival arrangement is designed for business purposes rather than general tourism, and the multiple-entry feature makes it particularly useful for those with ongoing commercial ties to Qatar.

The option to extend the stay by up to five months gives Iranian business travellers considerably more flexibility compared with standard short-stay visas.

The full list of terms and conditions, including the financial threshold, has been made available through the General Administration of Nationality, Borders and Expatriate Affairs section of the Ministry of Interior's official portal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng