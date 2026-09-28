Canada's immigration authority outlined a five-step process for spouses and common-law partners of international students to apply for open work permits

The open work permit allows holders to work for almost any employer in Canada, with only a small category of employers excluded

A technical issue with online applications means spouses must follow specific instructions depending on whether they are applying from inside or outside Canada

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has outlined a clear five-step process for spouses and common-law partners of international students to obtain open work permits, giving eligible applicants the freedom to work for virtually any employer across the country.

An open work permit differs from employer-specific permits in that it does not tie the holder to a single workplace. However, there are exceptions: permit holders cannot work for employers listed as non-compliant on IRCC's ineligibility register.

Canada lists 5 steps for foreign students' spouses to get open work permits. Photo: Getty

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Canada open work permit: Five steps to apply

1. The process begins with preparation. Applicants must have a scanner or camera to produce electronic copies of their documents, as well as a valid credit or debit card to cover fees.

2. Before filling out any forms, IRCC advises applicants to read the official instruction guide carefully, as it walks through each field in the application and reduces the chance of errors.

3. The third step involves answering a short set of questions through an online tool, which then generates a personalised document checklist tailored to the applicant's specific situation.

4. Fees are addressed in step four, with IRCC noting that costs will typically cover processing charges for the applicant and anyone included on the same application. Payment is collected at the end of the process.

5. Finally, applicants must create an IRCC online account or log into an existing one. The account is used to pay fees, submit the application, and track its status.

Work permit: Special instructions for technical issues

IRCC has flagged a technical issue affecting the online application portal and issued workaround instructions. Applicants must answer the automated questions in a specific way to generate the correct checklist.

For those applying from outside Canada, when asked whether they are coming under an active IRCC public policy or special measure, the answer should be "No." When asked whether they are a spouse, common-law partner, or dependent child of someone who has or is applying for a work permit, the answer should be "Yes." The same "Yes" response applies when asked whether they are a spouse or common-law partner of a study permit holder. For the type of work permit, applicants should select "A work permit for a spouse of an international student, or for a family member of a worker."

For those already inside Canada, the questions differ slightly but follow a similar logic, with applicants confirming they are not applying under a public policy or pilot programme, while confirming their relationship to a study permit holder.

The guidance is particularly relevant to Nigerian students and other African nationals pursuing education in Canada, many of whom are part of the broader wave of Nigerians relocating abroad in search of better opportunities.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng