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Australia Releases Names of 70 Countries Whose Citizens Can Transit Without a Visa
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Australia Releases Names of 70 Countries Whose Citizens Can Transit Without a Visa

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the full list of countries eligible for transit without a visa (TWOV) through Australian airports
  • Citizens from over 70 countries can transit Australia without a visa, but must meet strict conditions including an 8-hour departure window
  • Travellers must stay within the airport transit lounge and hold a confirmed onward ticket to qualify for visa-free transit in Australia

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the conditions and full list of countries whose citizens are allowed to transit through Australian airports without obtaining a visa, in guidance last updated on September 23, 2024, and applicable in 2026.

The policy, known as Transit Without Visa (TWOV), allows eligible travellers to pass through Australia on their way to a third country without applying for an Australian visa, provided they meet a defined set of requirements.

Australia releases list of 70 countries whose citizens can transit without a visa
Australia publishes a list of 70 countries exempt from transit visa requirement. Photo credit: Torsten Asmus, Saeed Khan
Source: Getty Images

Australia TWOV: Who qualifies for visa-free transit

To be eligible, a traveller must arrive in Australia by aircraft and hold a confirmed outbound ticket departing to a third country, also by aircraft, within eight hours of arrival.

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They must carry a valid travel document accepted for entry into their destination country.

Critically, they must not need to pass through immigration or leave the airport transit lounge at any point before boarding their connecting flight.

The Home Affairs guidance specifically notes that travellers who need to collect baggage or board an onward flight from a different terminal that requires clearing immigration will not qualify under TWOV, even if they are citizens of an eligible country.

Australia TWOV: Full list of eligible countries

According to the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs, the following nationalities are eligible:

1. Andorra.

2. Argentina.

3. Austria.

4. Belgium.

5. Brunei.

6. Bulgaria.

7. Canada.

8. Chile.

9. Croatia.

10. Cyprus.

11. Czech Republic.

12. Denmark.

13. Estonia.

14. Federated States of Micronesia.

15. Fiji.

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16. Finland.

17. France.

18. Germany.

19. Greece.

20. Hungary.

21. Iceland.

22. Indonesia.

23. Ireland.

24. Italy.

25. Japan.

26. Kiribati.

27. Latvia.

28. Liechtenstein.

29. Lithuania.

30. Luxembourg.

31. Malaysia.

32. Malta.

33. Marshall Islands.

34. Mexico.

35. Monaco.

36. Nauru.

37. Netherlands.

38. New Zealand.

39. Norway.

40. Oman.

41. Palau.

42. Papua New Guinea.

43. Philippines.

44. Poland.

45. Portugal.

46. Qatar.

47. Romania.

48. Samoa.

49. San Marino.

50. Singapore.

51. Slovakia.

52. Slovenia.

53. Solomon Islands.

54. South Africa.

55. South Korea.

56. Spain.

57. Sweden.

58. Switzerland.

59. Thailand.

60. Tonga.

61. Tuvalu.

62. United Arab Emirates.

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63. United Kingdom (including its colonies).

64. United States of America.

65. Uruguay.

66. Vanuatu.

67. Vatican.

Beyond this main list, residents of Hong Kong holding a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport or a British National Overseas (BNO) passport are also eligible.

Taiwan residents holding a passport issued by the authorities of Taiwan, as well as Indian official passport holders travelling on passports issued to Government of India officials, may also transit without a visa.

Diplomatic passport holders are generally eligible, with exceptions.

Diplomatic passports from Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bahrain, Comoros, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen, and Zimbabwe do not qualify.

Holders of Arab Non-National Passports are also excluded. The guidance does not apply to stateless persons or refugees.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had named the only African country whose citizens can transit without a visa.

Read also

South Korea names 42 countries eligible for Smart Entry Gate access, excludes Nigeria, others

Australia tightens student visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had updated its student visa rules.

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs published the policy update, outlining measures it says are needed to manage population growth, protect workers, and strengthen the integrity of the visa system.

The changes target several visa categories and will be rolled out progressively over the next 12 months.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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