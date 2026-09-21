Armenia announced that nationals of 111 countries can enter without a visa if they hold a valid residence permit from specific countries

The visa-free arrangement, which runs from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027, allows eligible travellers to stay in Armenia for up to 180 days

Only residence permits issued by the US, EU member states, Schengen states, and select Gulf countries qualify under the scheme

Armenia has opened its doors to nationals of 111 countries under a new visa-free arrangement that runs from 1 July 2026 to 1 July 2027, provided travellers hold a qualifying residence permit from an approved country.

The scheme does not apply to all residence permits. According to information published on Armenia's official portal.

Armenia confirms 111 countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Armenia's visa-free list

Only permits issued by the United States, European Union member states, Schengen Area states, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Oman are recognised.

The permit must also remain valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Armenia.

Eligible travellers can stay in the country for up to 180 days within any one year without requiring a visa.

Full list of the 111 eligible countries

Beyond Africa, the list spans countries across the Americas, Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East. The complete list is as follows:

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Antigua and Barbuda

4. Bahamas

5. Belize

6. Benin

7. Bhutan

8. Bolivia

9. Bosnia and Herzegovina

10. Botswana

11. Brunei Darussalam

12. Burkina Faso

13. Burundi

14. Cabo Verde

15. Cambodia

16. Cameroon

17. Canada

18. Central African Republic

19. Chad

20. Chile

21. Colombia

22. Comoros

23. Congo

24. Costa Rica

25. Côte d'Ivoire

26. Cuba

27. Democratic People's Republic of Korea

28. Democratic Republic of the Congo

29. Djibouti

30. Dominica

31. Dominican Republic

32. Egypt

33. El Salvador

34. Equatorial Guinea

35. Eritrea

36. Eswatini

37. Ethiopia

38. Fiji

39. Gabon

40. Gambia

41. Ghana

42. Grenada

43. Guatemala

44. Guinea

45. Guinea-Bissau

46. Guyana

47. Haiti

48. Honduras

49. India

50. Indonesia

51. Iraq

52. Israel

53. Jamaica

54. Jordan

55. Kenya

56. Kiribati

57. Lao People's Democratic Republic

58. Lebanon

59. Liberia

60. Libya

61. Madagascar

62. Malawi

63. Malaysia

64. Maldives

65. Mali

66. Mauritania

67. Mauritius

68. Mexico

69. Micronesia

70. Mongolia

71. Morocco

72. Mozambique

73. Namibia

74. Nauru

75. Nepal

76. Nicaragua

77. Niger

78. North Macedonia

79. Pakistan

80. Palau

81. Paraguay

82. Peru

83. Philippines

84. Rwanda

85. Saint Kitts and Nevis

86. Saint Lucia

87. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

88. Senegal

89. Seychelles

90. Sierra Leone

91. Solomon Islands

92. Somalia

93. South Africa

94. Sri Lanka

95. State of Palestine

96. Suriname

97. Syrian Arab Republic

98. Thailand

99. Timor-Leste

100. Togo

101. Trinidad and Tobago

102. Tunisia

103. Turkmenistan

104. Tuvalu

105. Uganda

106. United Republic of Tanzania

107. Vanuatu

108. Venezuela

109. Viet Nam

110. Zambia

111. Zimbabwe

China releases 48-country visa-free expiry list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that China announced that visa-free travel arrangements with 48 countries will expire on December 31, 2026.

Citizens of the affected countries may need to obtain visas to visit China after the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng