Armenia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Citizens of 111 Countries With Valid Residence Permits
- Armenia announced that nationals of 111 countries can enter without a visa if they hold a valid residence permit from specific countries
- The visa-free arrangement, which runs from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027, allows eligible travellers to stay in Armenia for up to 180 days
- Only residence permits issued by the US, EU member states, Schengen states, and select Gulf countries qualify under the scheme
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Armenia has opened its doors to nationals of 111 countries under a new visa-free arrangement that runs from 1 July 2026 to 1 July 2027, provided travellers hold a qualifying residence permit from an approved country.
The scheme does not apply to all residence permits. According to information published on Armenia's official portal.
Armenia's visa-free list
Only permits issued by the United States, European Union member states, Schengen Area states, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Oman are recognised.
The permit must also remain valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Armenia.
Eligible travellers can stay in the country for up to 180 days within any one year without requiring a visa.
Full list of the 111 eligible countries
Beyond Africa, the list spans countries across the Americas, Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East. The complete list is as follows:
1. Algeria
2. Angola
3. Antigua and Barbuda
4. Bahamas
5. Belize
6. Benin
7. Bhutan
8. Bolivia
9. Bosnia and Herzegovina
10. Botswana
11. Brunei Darussalam
12. Burkina Faso
13. Burundi
14. Cabo Verde
15. Cambodia
16. Cameroon
17. Canada
18. Central African Republic
19. Chad
20. Chile
21. Colombia
22. Comoros
23. Congo
24. Costa Rica
25. Côte d'Ivoire
26. Cuba
27. Democratic People's Republic of Korea
28. Democratic Republic of the Congo
29. Djibouti
30. Dominica
31. Dominican Republic
32. Egypt
33. El Salvador
34. Equatorial Guinea
35. Eritrea
36. Eswatini
37. Ethiopia
38. Fiji
39. Gabon
40. Gambia
41. Ghana
42. Grenada
43. Guatemala
44. Guinea
45. Guinea-Bissau
46. Guyana
47. Haiti
48. Honduras
49. India
50. Indonesia
51. Iraq
52. Israel
53. Jamaica
54. Jordan
55. Kenya
56. Kiribati
57. Lao People's Democratic Republic
58. Lebanon
59. Liberia
60. Libya
61. Madagascar
62. Malawi
63. Malaysia
64. Maldives
65. Mali
66. Mauritania
67. Mauritius
68. Mexico
69. Micronesia
70. Mongolia
71. Morocco
72. Mozambique
73. Namibia
74. Nauru
75. Nepal
76. Nicaragua
77. Niger
78. North Macedonia
79. Pakistan
80. Palau
81. Paraguay
82. Peru
83. Philippines
84. Rwanda
85. Saint Kitts and Nevis
86. Saint Lucia
87. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
88. Senegal
89. Seychelles
90. Sierra Leone
91. Solomon Islands
92. Somalia
93. South Africa
94. Sri Lanka
95. State of Palestine
96. Suriname
97. Syrian Arab Republic
98. Thailand
99. Timor-Leste
100. Togo
101. Trinidad and Tobago
102. Tunisia
103. Turkmenistan
104. Tuvalu
105. Uganda
106. United Republic of Tanzania
107. Vanuatu
108. Venezuela
109. Viet Nam
110. Zambia
111. Zimbabwe
China releases 48-country visa-free expiry list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that China announced that visa-free travel arrangements with 48 countries will expire on December 31, 2026.
Citizens of the affected countries may need to obtain visas to visit China after the deadline.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng