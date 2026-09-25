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China Releases Full List of 50 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free for 30 Days
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China Releases Full List of 50 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free for 30 Days

by  Oluwadara Adebisi reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
2 min read
  • China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals can enter China without a visa for up to 30 days
  • The visa-free policy covers travel purposes, including business, tourism, family visits, exchange visits, and transit
  • No African country made the list, which includes nations from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania

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China has released an official list of 50 countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the country without a visa, with no African nation included among the eligible states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published the updated list as of February 17, 2026, confirming that ordinary passport holders from qualifying countries may stay in China for up to 30 days per visit.

China names the countries that are eligible for a 30-day visa-free transit.
China names the countries that qualify for 30-day visa-free entry. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Which countries made the visa-free list

The policy applies to arrivals for business, tourism, visits to relatives and friends, exchange visits, or transit purposes. Below are the 50 countries whose citizens qualify for a 30-day visa-free entry into China:

Read also

China releases full list of 55 countries eligible for 240-hour Visa-Free Transit

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  1. Andorra
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Croatia
  6. Cyprus
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. France
  11. Germany
  12. Greece
  13. Hungary
  14. Iceland
  15. Ireland
  16. Italy
  17. Latvia
  18. Liechtenstein
  19. Luxembourg
  20. Malta
  21. Monaco
  22. Montenegro
  23. Netherlands
  24. North Macedonia
  25. Norway
  26. Poland
  27. Portugal
  28. Romania
  29. Russian Federation
  30. Slovakia
  31. Slovenia
  32. Spain
  33. Sweden
  34. Switzerland
  35. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  36. Australia
  37. New Zealand
  38. Bahrain
  39. Brunei Darussalam
  40. Japan
  41. Kuwait
  42. Oman
  43. Republic of Korea
  44. Saudi Arabia
  45. Argentina
  46. Brazil
  47. Canada
  48. Chile
  49. Peru
  50. Uruguay

According to the published policy, the 30-day duration is calculated from midnight (00:00) on the day following a traveller's entry into China.

China visa-free entry: No African country qualifies

The complete list spans 50 countries across four regions, yet the African continent does not appear anywhere in the document. Travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African nation are therefore not covered by China's unilateral visa exemption policy and must continue to apply for visas through standard embassy and consulate channels before travelling to China.

Read also

South Korea announces 18 countries whose citizens are eligible for Smart Entry Service

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that China released the full list of 55 countries whose citizens are eligible for a 240-hour visa-free transit to the country.

China: Countries with visa-free December 2026 deadline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China announced its decision to end visa-free entry arrangements with 48 countries on 31 December 2026. The list includes major travel partners such as the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and several European nations.

For now, citizens of the affected countries can still enter China on ordinary passports without securing a visa in advance. But unless new deals are announced, travellers planning trips after the deadline may have to return to the standard visa application process.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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