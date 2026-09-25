China Releases Full List of 50 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free for 30 Days
- China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals can enter China without a visa for up to 30 days
- The visa-free policy covers travel purposes, including business, tourism, family visits, exchange visits, and transit
- No African country made the list, which includes nations from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania
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China has released an official list of 50 countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the country without a visa, with no African nation included among the eligible states.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published the updated list as of February 17, 2026, confirming that ordinary passport holders from qualifying countries may stay in China for up to 30 days per visit.
Which countries made the visa-free list
The policy applies to arrivals for business, tourism, visits to relatives and friends, exchange visits, or transit purposes. Below are the 50 countries whose citizens qualify for a 30-day visa-free entry into China:
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Bahrain
- Brunei Darussalam
- Japan
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Republic of Korea
- Saudi Arabia
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Peru
- Uruguay
According to the published policy, the 30-day duration is calculated from midnight (00:00) on the day following a traveller's entry into China.
China visa-free entry: No African country qualifies
The complete list spans 50 countries across four regions, yet the African continent does not appear anywhere in the document. Travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African nation are therefore not covered by China's unilateral visa exemption policy and must continue to apply for visas through standard embassy and consulate channels before travelling to China.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that China released the full list of 55 countries whose citizens are eligible for a 240-hour visa-free transit to the country.
China: Countries with visa-free December 2026 deadline
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China announced its decision to end visa-free entry arrangements with 48 countries on 31 December 2026. The list includes major travel partners such as the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and several European nations.
For now, citizens of the affected countries can still enter China on ordinary passports without securing a visa in advance. But unless new deals are announced, travellers planning trips after the deadline may have to return to the standard visa application process.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng