China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals can enter China without a visa for up to 30 days

The visa-free policy covers travel purposes, including business, tourism, family visits, exchange visits, and transit

No African country made the list, which includes nations from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania

China has released an official list of 50 countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the country without a visa, with no African nation included among the eligible states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published the updated list as of February 17, 2026, confirming that ordinary passport holders from qualifying countries may stay in China for up to 30 days per visit.

China names the countries that qualify for 30-day visa-free entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries made the visa-free list

The policy applies to arrivals for business, tourism, visits to relatives and friends, exchange visits, or transit purposes. Below are the 50 countries whose citizens qualify for a 30-day visa-free entry into China:

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro Netherlands North Macedonia Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russian Federation Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Australia New Zealand Bahrain Brunei Darussalam Japan Kuwait Oman Republic of Korea Saudi Arabia Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Peru Uruguay

According to the published policy, the 30-day duration is calculated from midnight (00:00) on the day following a traveller's entry into China.

China visa-free entry: No African country qualifies

The complete list spans 50 countries across four regions, yet the African continent does not appear anywhere in the document. Travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African nation are therefore not covered by China's unilateral visa exemption policy and must continue to apply for visas through standard embassy and consulate channels before travelling to China.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that China released the full list of 55 countries whose citizens are eligible for a 240-hour visa-free transit to the country.

China: Countries with visa-free December 2026 deadline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China announced its decision to end visa-free entry arrangements with 48 countries on 31 December 2026. The list includes major travel partners such as the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and several European nations.

For now, citizens of the affected countries can still enter China on ordinary passports without securing a visa in advance. But unless new deals are announced, travellers planning trips after the deadline may have to return to the standard visa application process.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng