The Qatari government published a list of 47 nationalities that qualify for a free tourist visa with multiple entries

The tourist visa allows its holders to stay in Qatar for 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days at no cost

Travellers from countries including Nigeria's major trading partners — South Africa, China, India and the UK — are among those eligible

The Qatari government has announced that citizens of 47 countries can enter Qatar without paying for a visa, under a free tourist visa scheme that allows multiple entries and stays of up to 30 days.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Interior visa portal, the visa is stamped directly into the traveller's passport alongside an entry stamp, the date of arrival, and the expiry date of the permitted stay.

Qatar releases list of 47 countries eligible for a free 30-day tourist visa. Photo credit: Michael M. Santiago, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Holders can extend their stay for a further 30 days if needed.

To qualify, travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months and carry either a return ticket or proof of onward travel.

The visa carries no application fee.

Qatar free tourist visa: List of 47 eligible countries

The following nationalities are covered by the scheme:

1. Andorra.

2. Singapore.

3. Argentina.

4. Macedonia.

5. Panama.

6. Cuba.

7. Costa Rica.

8. South Africa.

9. Australia.

10. Britain.

11. San Marino.

12. South Korea.

13. Belarus.

14. Georgia.

15. The Maldives.

16. Suriname.

17. Bolivia.

18. Guyana.

19. Mexico.

20. Azerbaijan.

21. Brazil.

22. Hong Kong.

23. Moldova.

24. Thailand.

25. The Vatican.

26. Brunei.

27. India.

28. Monaco.

29. Ukraine.

30. Canada.

31. Indonesia.

32. New Zealand.

33. United States of America.

34. Chile.

35. Ireland.

36. Paraguay.

37. Uruguay.

38. China.

39. Japan.

40. Peru.

41. Colombia.

42. Kazakhstan.

43. Russia.

44. Venezuela.

45. Ecuador.

46. Lebanon.

47. Pakistan.

How the Qatar free visa works

The visa grants multiple-entry access, meaning travellers can leave and re-enter Qatar within the validity period without needing a new visa each time.

The scheme covers tourism purposes and is part of Qatar's broader effort to attract international visitors.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had named the only African country eligible for a free tourist visa for 30 days.

Conditions for Qatar citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published the requirements for its citizenship.

Much like Germany, Canada, and several other nations that have set formal naturalisation criteria, Qatar has established a clear framework for those who wish to make the Gulf state their permanent home.

Citizenship hopefuls are expected to demonstrate a working knowledge of the Arabic language.

Source: Legit.ng