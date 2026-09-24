Qatar Releases List of 47 Countries Eligible for Free Tourist Visa for 30 Days
- The Qatari government published a list of 47 nationalities that qualify for a free tourist visa with multiple entries
- The tourist visa allows its holders to stay in Qatar for 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days at no cost
- Travellers from countries including Nigeria's major trading partners — South Africa, China, India and the UK — are among those eligible
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The Qatari government has announced that citizens of 47 countries can enter Qatar without paying for a visa, under a free tourist visa scheme that allows multiple entries and stays of up to 30 days.
According to Qatar's Ministry of Interior visa portal, the visa is stamped directly into the traveller's passport alongside an entry stamp, the date of arrival, and the expiry date of the permitted stay.
Holders can extend their stay for a further 30 days if needed.
To qualify, travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months and carry either a return ticket or proof of onward travel.
The visa carries no application fee.
Qatar free tourist visa: List of 47 eligible countries
The following nationalities are covered by the scheme:
1. Andorra.
2. Singapore.
3. Argentina.
4. Macedonia.
5. Panama.
6. Cuba.
7. Costa Rica.
8. South Africa.
9. Australia.
10. Britain.
11. San Marino.
12. South Korea.
13. Belarus.
14. Georgia.
15. The Maldives.
16. Suriname.
17. Bolivia.
18. Guyana.
19. Mexico.
20. Azerbaijan.
21. Brazil.
22. Hong Kong.
23. Moldova.
24. Thailand.
25. The Vatican.
26. Brunei.
27. India.
28. Monaco.
29. Ukraine.
30. Canada.
31. Indonesia.
32. New Zealand.
33. United States of America.
34. Chile.
35. Ireland.
36. Paraguay.
37. Uruguay.
38. China.
39. Japan.
40. Peru.
41. Colombia.
42. Kazakhstan.
43. Russia.
44. Venezuela.
45. Ecuador.
46. Lebanon.
47. Pakistan.
How the Qatar free visa works
The visa grants multiple-entry access, meaning travellers can leave and re-enter Qatar within the validity period without needing a new visa each time.
The scheme covers tourism purposes and is part of Qatar's broader effort to attract international visitors.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had named the only African country eligible for a free tourist visa for 30 days.
Conditions for Qatar citizenship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published the requirements for its citizenship.
Much like Germany, Canada, and several other nations that have set formal naturalisation criteria, Qatar has established a clear framework for those who wish to make the Gulf state their permanent home.
Citizenship hopefuls are expected to demonstrate a working knowledge of the Arabic language.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng