The Nigerian Navy announced a one-month application window for its Batch 39 recruitment exercise, opening October 2, 2026

The Navy warned prospective applicants that the entire recruitment process is free and no payment should be made to anyone

Eligible candidates must meet specific age, height, educational, and medical requirements depending on their qualification category

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has announced that applications for Batch 39 of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School will open on Friday, October 2, 2026, and close on Saturday, October 31, 2026, with the entire process to be completed online.

The announcement was made through the Navy's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, September 28, directing interested candidates to its recruitment portal once the application window opens.

The 2026 recruitment drive of the Nigerian Navy is underway. Photo credit: @NigerianNavy

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Navy recruitment 2026: Who can apply?

To be eligible, applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, hold a valid National Identification Number (NIN), and meet the required educational, age, physical, and medical standards. Candidates must be medically, psychologically, and physically fit, with no prior criminal conviction, and must be able to communicate in basic English.

The Navy specified a minimum height of 1.69 metres for male applicants and 1.65 metres for females.

Candidates applying on the basis of O'Level results must be between 18 and 22 years of age as of December 31, 2026, and must possess at least five credit passes, including Mathematics and English Language, obtained in no more than two sittings.

The Navy's guidelines also outline separate age and qualification requirements for candidates holding OND or NCE certificates, tradesmen, medical professionals, and sportsmen and women.

Nigerian Navy recruitment: Key rules, warnings

The Navy was firm on the matter of payment, warning that the application and all related recruitment activities are free of charge.

The Navy said:

"Online registration and other recruitment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made at any point to anyone throughout the Exercise."

Candidates who successfully complete the online application must print four documents: an acknowledgement form, a parent or guardian consent form, a Local Government attestation form, and a guarantor's certification form.

The Navy also cautioned that only one application per candidate is permitted.

"Only a single valid application is permitted, multiple online applications shall be disqualified," it said.

Applicants who struggle to communicate in basic English risk disqualification at any stage of the process.

Details about the recruitment examination, including dates and venues, will be released to candidates at a later date.

The Navy advised all prospective applicants to consult its recruitment portal for further information from October 2, 2026.

The website to apply for the Nigerian Navy recruitment is here.

Read the Nigerian Navy's full statement, shared on X below:

Read more on the Nigerian Navy

Navy warns Nigerians over fake recruitment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Navy declared a recruitment notice spreading across social media as fake, warning the public not to act on the information.

Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director of Naval Information, confirmed in a statement that the circulating notice, which claims to announce a 2026 Batch 39 recruitment exercise, was not authorised or published by the Nigerian Navy.

Folorunsho urged members of the public and prospective applicants to be cautious and ignore recruitment information sourced from unofficial websites, social media accounts, or any channel not recognised by the Navy.

Source: Legit.ng