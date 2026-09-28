Social media activist VeryDarkMan responded to Nigerians who criticised him for mocking Apostle Arome Osayi's facial palsy alongside his viral sermon

VDM questioned Apostle Arome's decision to relocate his family to the United States after publicly preaching that Nigeria's national calling is revival and prayer

The activist argued that the pastor's move contradicted his teachings by choosing a country built on technology and innovation over one built on prayers

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has fired back at Nigerians who took issue with his handling of Apostle Arome Osayi, pushing back on both his critics and the pastor's teachings in a video posted to his Instagram page on September 27, 2026.

VDM had previously mocked Apostle Arome's facial palsy while also challenging a viral sermon in which the pastor argued that Nigeria's national calling is revival and prayer, rather than technological development like China.

VeryDarkMan addresses backlash over his attack on Apostle Arome Osayi. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

While some Nigerians expressed support for his criticism of the sermon, they drew the line at mocking the pastor's physical condition.

VDM did not back down, responding directly to those voices:

"For those of you saying VeryDarkMan, we agree with you on this one, but you are wrong for mocking a man of God. Do you think I was not called too? Do you think I am not a man of God? Of course I am called. Your pastors have been praying against the same devil for all these years, and they haven't conquered him are all powerless."

VDM challenges Apostle Arome Osayi's relocation to the US

VDM saved his sharpest words for the news that Apostle Arome and his wife had announced their permanent relocation to the United States.

Recalling the pastor's sermon in which he told his congregation that nations have callings and that Nigeria's is revival, VDM found the move difficult to reconcile with that message.

He said:

"Therefore, you are conditioning the minds of the youth in Nigeria that they should forget about creativity and innovation, and they should rely on prayers; meanwhile, you have now carried your family and taken them to America that was not built with prayer and a certain calling of revival. That was built with technology and brains and doing, not relying on prayers."

VeryDarkMan questions Apostle Arome Osayi’s decision to relocate his family to the United States. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

VDM pointed to the concentration of billionaire entrepreneurs and innovators in the United States, from Mark Zuckerberg to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, to argue that the country's prosperity was driven by invention, not intercession.

He concluded:

"But they are telling the youth of Nigeria that they should not look at China, that China is building machines. They should forget China and they should rely on prayers."

VDM captioned the video with two pointed messages directed at both his followers and the pastor:

"Una go call me to lead revolution but una no go call una pastors with their large congregations 😭😭 my ancestors no go forgive una I sw3@r"

"Nigerians come and see ooooo….. @apostlearome was it not you that told your congregation that the calling of Nigeria is to be prayer warriors so they should stop trying to be like China? YOU HAVE MOVE YOUR FAMILY OUT OF THE COUNTRY OF REVIVAL TO A COUNTRY OF NO REVIVAL?"

Watch VDM respond to critics over his remarks about Apostle Arome Osayi in the Instagram video below:

Apostles Joshua Selman and Arome Osayi’s contrasting messages spark confusion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostles Arome Osayi and Joshua Selman sparked debate online after separate sermon clips presented contrasting views on Nigeria’s spiritual identity and practical progress.

Osayi described Nigeria as a nation called to revival, prayer and missionary work, while warning against focusing only on economic concerns.

Selman criticised a church mindset that discourages Christians from engaging in business and societal matters, arguing that such thinking could limit practical solutions to issues such as unemployment.

Source: Legit.ng