Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UAE Publishes 100 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa
People

UAE Publishes 100 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The UAE released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category
  • The universities were ranked by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research as among the top 100 in the world
  • The list includes institutions from the US, UK, Asia, Europe, and beyond, covering some of the most prestigious universities globally

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The United Arab Emirates has released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category.

According to the UAE, applicants must hold a degree from a university the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has ranked among the world's top 100 to qualify under this pathway.

UAE golden visa: 100 universities whose graduates are eligible
UAE golden visa: 100 universities whose graduates can apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/seungyeon kim
Source: Getty Images

UAE: Abu Dhabi Golden Visa0

Below are all 100 universities whose graduates can apply:

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

  1. Brown University
  2. California Institute of Technology
  3. Carnegie Mellon University
  4. City University of Hong Kong
  5. Columbia University
  6. Cornell University
  7. Delft University of Technology
  8. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
  9. Fudan University
  10. Georgia Institute of Technology
  11. Harvard University
  12. Imperial College London
  13. Institut Polytechnique de Paris
  14. Johns Hopkins University
  15. Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
  16. King's College London
  17. Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology
  18. Korea University
  19. Kyoto University
  20. Lomonosov Moscow State University
  21. London School of Economics and Political Science
  22. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munchen
  23. Lund University
  24. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  25. McGill University
  26. Monash University
  27. Nanyang Technological University
  28. National Taiwan University
  29. National University of Singapore
  30. New York University
  31. Northwestern University
  32. Osaka University
  33. Peking University
  34. Pennsylvania State University
  35. Pohang University of Science and Technology
  36. Princeton University
  37. PSL Research University
  38. Rice University
  39. Royal Institute of Technology
  40. Ruprecht Karls University Heidelberg
  41. Seoul National University
  42. Shanghai Jiao Tong University
  43. Sorbonne University (merged from Paris IV & UPMC)
  44. Stanford University
  45. Sungkyunkwan University
  46. Technical University of Denmark
  47. The Australian National University
  48. The Chinese University of Hong Kong
  49. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
  50. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
  51. The University of Auckland
  52. The University of Manchester
  53. The University of Melbourne
  54. The University of New South Wales
  55. The University of Queensland
  56. The University of Sheffield
  57. The University of Sydney
  58. The University of Tokyo
  59. The University of Warwick
  60. The University of Western Australia
  61. Tohoku University
  62. Tokyo Institute of Technology
  63. The University of Warwick
  64. Tsinghua University
  65. Universidad de Buenos Aires
  66. Universiti Malaya
  67. University College London
  68. University of Amsterdam
  69. University of Birmingham
  70. University of Bristol
  71. University of British Columbia
  72. University of California, Berkeley
  73. University of California, Los Angeles
  74. University of California, San Diego
  75. University of Cambridge
  76. University of Chicago
  77. University of Copenhagen
  78. University of Edinburgh
  79. University of Glasgow
  80. University of Hong Kong
  81. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  82. University of Leeds
  83. Durham University
  84. University of Washington
  85. University of Michigan
  86. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
  87. University of Oxford
  88. University of Pennsylvania
  89. University of Science and Technology of China
  90. University of Southampton
  91. University of St Andrews
  92. University of Texas at Austin
  93. University of Toronto
  94. University of Washington
  95. University of Wisconsin-Madison
  96. University of Zurich
  97. Yale University
  98. Yonsei University
  99. Zhejiang University
  100. Zurich Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Read also

The top 15 universities in Nigeria for masters programmes ranked by quality and variety

UAE Golden Visa: What graduates should know

The list spans institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America, drawing from some of the world's most competitive academic environments in the world.

Notable names familiar to Nigerian students include the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University of Toronto, and several top American Ivy League schools.

For Nigerians who have studied or are currently studying at any of these institutions, the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa for Students represents a potential long-term residency pathway in the UAE, a destination that has grown increasingly attractive amid Nigeria's ongoing japa wave.

UAE lists groups eligible for golden visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had outlined eight categories of foreigners eligible for a Golden Visa under its rare specialisations and exceptional talent category.

The list includes doctors, scientists, inventors, creatives in culture and arts, executives, athletes, PhD holders, and specialists in priority scientific and engineering fields.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian UniversitiesNIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
Zimbabwe Qatar Morning prayer messages Richest musicians nigeria Ghana weaving hairstyles