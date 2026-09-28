The UAE released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category

The universities were ranked by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research as among the top 100 in the world

The list includes institutions from the US, UK, Asia, Europe, and beyond, covering some of the most prestigious universities globally

The United Arab Emirates has released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category.

According to the UAE, applicants must hold a degree from a university the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has ranked among the world's top 100 to qualify under this pathway.

UAE golden visa: 100 universities whose graduates can apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/seungyeon kim

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Abu Dhabi Golden Visa0

Below are all 100 universities whose graduates can apply:

Brown University California Institute of Technology Carnegie Mellon University City University of Hong Kong Columbia University Cornell University Delft University of Technology École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne Fudan University Georgia Institute of Technology Harvard University Imperial College London Institut Polytechnique de Paris Johns Hopkins University Katholieke Universiteit Leuven King's College London Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology Korea University Kyoto University Lomonosov Moscow State University London School of Economics and Political Science Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munchen Lund University Massachusetts Institute of Technology McGill University Monash University Nanyang Technological University National Taiwan University National University of Singapore New York University Northwestern University Osaka University Peking University Pennsylvania State University Pohang University of Science and Technology Princeton University PSL Research University Rice University Royal Institute of Technology Ruprecht Karls University Heidelberg Seoul National University Shanghai Jiao Tong University Sorbonne University (merged from Paris IV & UPMC) Stanford University Sungkyunkwan University Technical University of Denmark The Australian National University The Chinese University of Hong Kong The Hong Kong Polytechnic University The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology The University of Auckland The University of Manchester The University of Melbourne The University of New South Wales The University of Queensland The University of Sheffield The University of Sydney The University of Tokyo The University of Warwick The University of Western Australia Tohoku University Tokyo Institute of Technology The University of Warwick Tsinghua University Universidad de Buenos Aires Universiti Malaya University College London University of Amsterdam University of Birmingham University of Bristol University of British Columbia University of California, Berkeley University of California, Los Angeles University of California, San Diego University of Cambridge University of Chicago University of Copenhagen University of Edinburgh University of Glasgow University of Hong Kong University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign University of Leeds Durham University University of Washington University of Michigan University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill University of Oxford University of Pennsylvania University of Science and Technology of China University of Southampton University of St Andrews University of Texas at Austin University of Toronto University of Washington University of Wisconsin-Madison University of Zurich Yale University Yonsei University Zhejiang University Zurich Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

UAE Golden Visa: What graduates should know

The list spans institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America, drawing from some of the world's most competitive academic environments in the world.

Notable names familiar to Nigerian students include the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University of Toronto, and several top American Ivy League schools.

For Nigerians who have studied or are currently studying at any of these institutions, the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa for Students represents a potential long-term residency pathway in the UAE, a destination that has grown increasingly attractive amid Nigeria's ongoing japa wave.

UAE lists groups eligible for golden visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had outlined eight categories of foreigners eligible for a Golden Visa under its rare specialisations and exceptional talent category.

The list includes doctors, scientists, inventors, creatives in culture and arts, executives, athletes, PhD holders, and specialists in priority scientific and engineering fields.

Source: Legit.ng