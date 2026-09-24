Full List: 50 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Georgia With Residence Permit Instead of Visa
- Georgia officially approved a list of 50 countries whose visa or residence permit holders can enter the country without obtaining a separate Georgian visa
- The approved list covers major nations across Europe, the Americas, the Gulf, and the Asia-Pacific region, spanning both Western and Gulf states
- The policy is grounded in Georgia's Law on Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons, with entry conditions and periods specified per country
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Georgia has released the names of 50 countries whose citizens holding a valid visa or residence permit from those nations can travel to Georgia without applying for a separate Georgian visa.
The Georgian government grounded the policy in Article 2(1)(a) of the Law of Georgia of 8 May 2015 on Amendments to the Law of Georgia on Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons (No. 3602-ES), which authorises the approval of such a list with specific entry periods and conditions attached.
Full list of the 50 countries
Below are all the countries and territories whose visa or residence permit holders qualify for visa-free entry into Georgia:
1. Commonwealth of Australia
2. Republic of Austria
3. United States of America
4. United Arab Emirates
5. New Zealand
6. Kingdom of Bahrain
7. Kingdom of Belgium
8. Republic of Bulgaria
9. Federal Republic of Germany
10. Kingdom of Denmark
11. Faroe Islands and Greenland (Territories of the Kingdom of Denmark)
12. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
13. Bermuda, Cayman Islands, British Vir-gin Islands, Falkland Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Gibraltar (UK Overseas Territories)
14. Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man (UK Crown Dependencies)
15. Kingdom of Spain
16. Republic of Estonia
17. Japan
18. Republic of Ireland
19. Iceland
20. State of Israel
21. Italian Republic
22. Canada
23. State of Qatar
24. Republic of Cyprus
25. Republic of Korea
26. Republic of Latvia
27. Republic of Lithuania
28. Principality of Liechtenstein
29. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
30. Republic of Malta
31. Kingdom of the Netherlands
32. Aruba and Netherlands Antilles (Territories of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
33. Kingdom of Norway
34. Sultanate of Oman
35. Republic of Poland
36. Portuguese Republic
37. Romania
38. Hellenic Republic
39. French Republic
40. French Polynesia and New Caledonia (Territories of the French Republic)
41. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
42. Slovak Republic
43. Republic of Slovenia
44. Hungary
45. Republic of Finland
46. State of Kuwait
47. Kingdom of Sweden
48. Swiss Confederation
49. Czech Republic
50. Republic of Croatia
What the policy means for eligible travellers
Under this arrangement, nationals of the listed countries do not need to obtain a Georgian visa separately, provided they already hold a valid visa or residence permit issued by one of the qualifying states. The entry conditions and permitted duration of stay are defined under the terms set out in the approving legislation.
The list spans a broad geographic range, covering most of the European Union, several Gulf Cooperation Council states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE, as well as countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. No African countries appear on the list.
Georgia names countries on visa-free list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Georgia published an official list of four African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to one year.
The countries are Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, and Seychelles.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng