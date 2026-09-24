Georgia officially approved a list of 50 countries whose visa or residence permit holders can enter the country without obtaining a separate Georgian visa

The approved list covers major nations across Europe, the Americas, the Gulf, and the Asia-Pacific region, spanning both Western and Gulf states

The policy is grounded in Georgia's Law on Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons, with entry conditions and periods specified per country

Georgia has released the names of 50 countries whose citizens holding a valid visa or residence permit from those nations can travel to Georgia without applying for a separate Georgian visa.

The Georgian government grounded the policy in Article 2(1)(a) of the Law of Georgia of 8 May 2015 on Amendments to the Law of Georgia on Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons (No. 3602-ES), which authorises the approval of such a list with specific entry periods and conditions attached.

Georgia lists countries whose citizens can use residence permit to enter. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Full list of the 50 countries

Below are all the countries and territories whose visa or residence permit holders qualify for visa-free entry into Georgia:

1. Commonwealth of Australia

2. Republic of Austria

3. United States of America

4. United Arab Emirates

5. New Zealand

6. Kingdom of Bahrain

7. Kingdom of Belgium

8. Republic of Bulgaria

9. Federal Republic of Germany

10. Kingdom of Denmark

11. Faroe Islands and Greenland (Territories of the Kingdom of Denmark)

12. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

13. Bermuda, Cayman Islands, British Vir-gin Islands, Falkland Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Gibraltar (UK Overseas Territories)

14. Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man (UK Crown Dependencies)

15. Kingdom of Spain

16. Republic of Estonia

17. Japan

18. Republic of Ireland

19. Iceland

20. State of Israel

21. Italian Republic

22. Canada

23. State of Qatar

24. Republic of Cyprus

25. Republic of Korea

26. Republic of Latvia

27. Republic of Lithuania

28. Principality of Liechtenstein

29. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

30. Republic of Malta

31. Kingdom of the Netherlands

32. Aruba and Netherlands Antilles (Territories of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

33. Kingdom of Norway

34. Sultanate of Oman

35. Republic of Poland

36. Portuguese Republic

37. Romania

38. Hellenic Republic

39. French Republic

40. French Polynesia and New Caledonia (Territories of the French Republic)

41. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

42. Slovak Republic

43. Republic of Slovenia

44. Hungary

45. Republic of Finland

46. State of Kuwait

47. Kingdom of Sweden

48. Swiss Confederation

49. Czech Republic

50. Republic of Croatia

What the policy means for eligible travellers

Under this arrangement, nationals of the listed countries do not need to obtain a Georgian visa separately, provided they already hold a valid visa or residence permit issued by one of the qualifying states. The entry conditions and permitted duration of stay are defined under the terms set out in the approving legislation.

The list spans a broad geographic range, covering most of the European Union, several Gulf Cooperation Council states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE, as well as countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. No African countries appear on the list.

Georgia names countries on visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Georgia published an official list of four African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to one year.

The countries are Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, and Seychelles.

Source: Legit.ng