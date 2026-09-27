Qatar announced a free visa category specifically for newborn babies arriving in the country with their mothers

The visa is only available to babies under 6 months old whose parents already hold valid Qatar residence permits

Qatar listed five conditions that parents must satisfy before their newborn qualifies for the free entry visa

Qatar has announced a free visa category for newborn babies, but parents must meet specific requirements for their child to qualify.

The Qatari government confirmed the visa applies to babies under six months old at the time of arrival. According to information published on the official Qatar government website, the visa is intended for newborns arriving alongside their mothers at the entry border in order to proceed with residence permit procedures.

Qatar announces 1 category of people that can enter without visa fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Florian Gaertner/KARIM JAAFAR

Source: Getty Images

Qatar offers free visa for babies

On the subject of cost, the website states:

"This visa is issued free of charge."

Conditions parents must meet for the free baby visa

Qatar set out five conditions that must be in place before the visa can be granted:

1. The baby must not be older than six months at the time of arrival.

2. Both parents must hold a valid Qatar residence permit.

3. The residence permits of the father and mother must be current, and the wife must be under the sponsorship of her husband.

4. An original, attested birth certificate for the baby must be presented.

5. The baby must hold a valid passport.

Who the Qatar free visa applies to

The visa is specifically designed for newborns who are entering Qatar to begin their own residence permit process. It does not apply to older children or to babies travelling without their mothers.

Parents whose permits are expired or who do not meet the spousal sponsorship condition will not qualify, making it essential for families to confirm their own documentation is fully in order before travelling.

Qatar lists countries eligible for free visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar’s Ministry of Interior published a list of 34 nationalities eligible for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries into the country.

The visa requires travellers to have a passport valid for at least six months and a confirmed return or onward ticket.

Source: Legit.ng