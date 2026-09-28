Apostle Arome Osayi is trending online after a viral sermon clip sparked debate about Nigeria's spiritual identity and divine purpose among nations

Osayi was born in Makurdi, Benue State, in 1977 with facial palsy that left half of his face paralysed and severely affected his speech

He founded the Remnant Christian Network in December 2006 and served as a pioneer staff member at the PPPRA for 16 years, and Legit.ng has highlighted certain things you might not know about the cleric

Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of the Remnant Christian Network (RCN), has become a subject of widespread online conversation after a clip from one of his sermons went viral.

In the recording, he argued that God assigns distinct callings to different nations, saying: "God gave China the ability to manufacture and Nigeria the ability to send revivalists to the world."

Apostle Arome Osayi is the founder of Remnant Christian Network. Photo credit: @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The statement ignited fierce debate across social media about Nigeria's national identity, economic hardship, and spiritual purpose.

Here are five things to know about the apostle behind the message.

5 facts about Apostle Arome Osayi

1. Apostle Arome Osayi's Birth, Family and Early Life

Arome Osayi was born on December 2, 1977, in Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria.

He is the fifth of seven children born to the late Chief Paul Ameh Osayi, a civil servant, and Mrs Mamuna Osayi, a nurse. He is 48 years old.

Both parents were devout Christians who prioritised raising their children in the Christian faith, a commitment that bore results across all seven siblings.

2. Apostle Arome Osayi's Educational Background

Osayi completed his tertiary education at Benue State University, Makurdi, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.

Shortly after graduating, he served his mandatory one-year national service in Kano State.

In 2004, he joined the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) as a pioneer staff member and went on to serve the agency for 16 years.

Apostle Arome Osayi is now a permanent resident of the US. Photo credit: @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

3. Apostle Arome Osayi's Salvation and Ministry

He gave his life to Christ at the age of seven. He founded the Remnant Christian Network in December 2006, following what he describes as an apostolic mandate received in October 2002 to reinforce and scale up apostolic recovery across the body of Christ globally.

The network's mission, drawn from Isaiah 37:31, centres on what he calls the rebirth of Apostolic Christianity, with its international headquarters based in Makurdi.

4. Apostle Arome Osayi's Physical Challenge and How He Overcame It

Osayi was born with facial palsy, a condition that paralysed half of his face and significantly impaired his ability to speak.

Despite this challenge from birth, he says a personal encounter with Jesus at the age of 13 loosened his tongue and confirmed his call to be a preacher.

That encounter, he has said, marked the turning point that set him on the path to becoming a minister of the gospel.

5. Apostle Arome Osayi's Marriage and Current Residency

Osayi is married to Dinna, and the couple have three children together.

He is currently a permanent resident of the United States, a status that has added an international dimension to his ministry, even as the RCN's headquarters and his spiritual vision remain anchored in Makurdi, Benue State.

Apostle Arome Osayi takes quick action amid criticism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Arome Osayi had taken swift action following backlash to his controversial sermon.

The sermon that ignited the controversy saw Apostle Arome Osayi argue that Nigeria's true national purpose is not rooted in manufacturing or technological advancement, but in becoming a source of global spiritual revival and missionary manpower.

He encouraged his audience to remain committed to ministry despite the hardships they face, suggesting that Nigerians are too consumed by survival to recognise their higher calling.

Source: Legit.ng