South Korea Names 42 Countries Eligible for Smart Entry Gate Access, Releases Full List
- South Korea announced 42 countries whose citizens can use Smart Entry Gates to access the country without manual checks
- The Smart Entry Gate system uses biometrics and digital technology to verify a traveller's identity at the point of entry
- No African country made South Korea's list of 42 nations eligible for the automated Smart Entry Gate system
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South Korea has released a full list of 42 countries whose nationals are eligible to use Smart Entry Gates when arriving in the country, offering a faster and more automated border crossing experience.
A Smart Entry Gate is an automated access point that uses biometrics and digital technology to verify a traveller's identity, removing the need for manual document checks or physical keys at entry points.
South Korea's Smart Entry Gates
The South Korean government published the complete list of qualifying nations on its official website.
The 42 countries are:
1. Germany
2. Taiwan
3. Hong Kong
4. Macao
5. Japan
6. France
7. Singapore
8. Hungary
9. United Arab Emirates
10. Italy
11. Mexico
12. Netherlands
13. Czech Republic
14. Portugal
15. United Kingdom
16. Australia
17. Finland
18. New Zealand
19. Greece
20. Malta
21. Slovenia
22. Poland
23. Denmark
24. Belgium
25. Ireland
26. Norway
27. Latvia
28. Bulgaria
29. Estonia
30. Liechtenstein
31. Romania
32. Sweden
33. Austria
34. Switzerland
35. Luxembourg
36. Spain
37. Croatia
38. Iceland
39. Lithuania
40. Slovakia
41. Cyprus
42. Canada
What this means for African travellers
The list is dominated by European nations, with a number of Asian territories and a handful of countries from the Americas and Oceania also included.
Notably, no African country appears anywhere on the list, meaning travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the rest of the continent will not qualify for the Smart Entry Gate system and must continue to go through standard manual border processing when visiting South Korea.
UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had released a list of 82 countries whose citizens can travel to Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.
The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months. The list includes countries in Europe, Asia and the Gulf, while Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries on the list.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng