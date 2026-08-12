The UAE government published the full terms and conditions foreigners must satisfy before obtaining a family residency permit in the country

The conditions cover financial thresholds, passport validity, housing requirements, and the maximum age of children who can be sponsored

Foreign residents must also ensure their family members complete the residency process within a strict 60-day window after arrival

The United Arab Emirates has published a detailed list of requirements that foreign residents must meet before they can sponsor family members for a residency permit linked to an Emirates ID card.

The conditions, listed on the official portal of the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, apply specifically to family members of foreign residents seeking to live in the country.

UAE lists 8 conditions for foreigners who want to get family residency permit. Photo: Anadolu

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Conditions for UAE family residency permit

1. Passport validity

Several documentation requirements accompany the application. The passport of the family member being sponsored must remain valid for at least six months at the time of applying.

2. Family members eligible for sponsorship

Under the published terms, a foreign national living in the UAE may sponsor a spouse, unmarried daughters, sons younger than 25, and children with special needs. Holders of the UAE Green Residence Permit are additionally allowed to sponsor first-degree relatives beyond the immediate family unit.

3. Sponsor's residency permit

The sponsor must already hold a valid UAE residency permit at the time of application, and the family members' residency period cannot extend beyond the duration of the sponsor's own permit.

UAE residency permit: Financial and housing conditions

4. The sponsor must demonstrate financial solvency.

The minimum monthly income required is AED 3,000, provided the employer supplies accommodation. Where housing is not covered by the employer, the income threshold rises to AED 4,000 per month.

5. Adequate housing

Adequate housing must also be arranged for all incoming family members, proportionate to the capacity of the property, whether it is owned or rented.

6. Proof of kinship

Proof of kinship must also be submitted to establish the relationship between the sponsor and the applicant.

7. Family residency must match

Family residence matches the sponsor’s permit and cannot exceed it

8. Processing time

One condition that prospective applicants should note carefully concerns timing. Once a family member enters the UAE for the purpose of completing the residency process, the permit must be finalised within 60 days of the date of entry. Failure to meet this deadline will result in overstay fines being imposed on the applicant.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng