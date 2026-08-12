Nigeria Police Force operatives conducted a series of operations between August 2 and 6, 2026, targeting a criminal syndicate linked to the killing of a traditional ruler

The suspected gang leader, identified as Ojiogu Elumah Martin, alias 'Acid', was tracked to his hideout in Ohaji/Egbema before he engaged operatives in a gun duel

Four suspects had earlier been arrested in connection with the April 10 attack, while two others reportedly died in previous encounters with the police

Nigeria Police Force operatives have killed the man they believe led the criminal syndicate responsible for the murder of HRH Eze Barrister Paulinus Ekwueme, Ochia I of Ochia Kingdom, along with five other people in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State.

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu announced the development in a statement issued from Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Saturday, August 8.

Nigeria Police Force operatives have killed Ojiogu Elumah Martin, the suspected leader of a criminal syndicate linked to the murder of a traditional ruler. Photo credit: @Princemoye1/PoliceNG

Source: UGC

The breakthrough came after operatives of the Special Tactics Squad, Force Intelligence Department (STS-FID) launched targeted operations between Sunday, August 2 and 6, acting on actionable intelligence about syndicate members connected to the killing.

Suspected kingpin killed in shootout

In the early hours of August 6, operatives tracked down the suspected gang leader, Ojiogu Elumah Martin, known by the alias "Acid", to his hideout in Ohaji/Egbema. He opened fire on the officers, was wounded during the exchange, and later died from his injuries. Recovered from the scene were one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and 56 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

Martin was identified as the alleged head of the syndicate behind the April 10, 2026 attack, in which the monarch and five others were killed along the Asa/Awara Road, Ohaji/Egbema, while travelling back to Owerri.

Wider Investigation Continues

Before the August operations, four suspects had already been arrested in connection with the attack, while two others died in separate encounters with police. Following the killing of the suspected kingpin, the force said it had stepped up efforts to track down remaining members of the syndicate who are still at large.

The police said they are also working to establish the full extent of the group's criminal activities and to recover additional operational intelligence and weapons.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring that all persons found to be connected with the crime are brought to justice and that every effort is made to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion," the statement read.

Adamawa: Man kills his father

Legit.ng previously reported that operatives of the Adamawa state Police Command arrested a 30-year-old man, Peter Sinamai, on suspicion of killing his own father and concealing the body inside a well in the Sangere area of Gombi Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the case came to light after a member of the community reported the matter to police operatives, who then launched an investigation that resulted in Sinamai's arrest.

Source: Legit.ng