A fan publicly suggested in the comment section that Tiwa Savage should consider Psquare's Jude Okoye as her manager

Tiwa Savage clapped back with a well-known meme, and her reaction quickly caught the attention of Nigerians online

The suggestion came amid recent allegations levelled against Jude Okoye by his brother, Peter Okoye

Tiwa Savage is not taking any suggestions about her career management lightly, and her latest response on social media has left fans in stitches.

A fan dropped a comment suggesting that the singer should bring on Jude Okoye, elder brother of the Psquare duo, as her new manager.

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after being advised to hire Jude Okoye as manager. Credit: @tiwasavage, @judeengees

Source: Instagram

To make the pitch more entertaining, the user accompanied the request with a popular meme photo of Jude Engees.

Tiwa, however, was not having it. She fired back with a widely recognised meme image of a dog throwing a subtle side-eye, a reaction that instantly went viral for its perfectly timed humour.

Why the Suggestion Raised Eyebrows

The timing of the fan's comment made the whole exchange even more loaded. The suggestion came shortly after Peter Okoye publicly levelled allegations against his elder brother Jude, adding an extra layer of context to why Tiwa's dismissive meme landed the way it did.

With that background fresh in people's minds, her response read as far more pointed than a simple joke.

See Tiwa Savage's reactions under her recent TikTok post:

How netizens reacted to Tiwa Savage's response

Nigerians in the comments could not hold back their amusement, with many praising the meme choice as spot-on.

@ivymotun wrote:

"Stickers are the best thing ever...guilty and innocent at the same time. 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@im_tyna added:

"Her ex husband/manager sef show her shege"

@daeze_a commented:

"Abeg make them no put my woman for talk😂"

@emmanuella_boss reacted:

"I go lie for you 😂😂😂😂"

Tiwa Savage reacts as fan makes bold call on who should manage her career. Credit: @tiwsavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

Source: Legit.ng