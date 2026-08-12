A Nigerian mother has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter after seeing her 2026 WAEC result

Her happiness came after she had publicly stated that her 16-year-old would only receive a phone after sitting WAEC and JAMB exams

When the WAEC 2026 results dropped in August, the mother returned to X with an update that caught the attention of many online

A Nigerian mother has made headlines after sharing her daughter's 2026 WAEC result online and how she was prepared to study her dream course at the university.

The woman, who goes by @Thickerbody_08 on X, posted her reaction on 6 August 2026, the same day results became available.

She expressed gratitude and highlighted one result that carried particular significance given her daughter's chosen career path.

A Nigerian mother reacts following her daughter's WAEC result. Photo credit: @Thickbody_08/X

Source: Twitter

Lady shares her daughter's WAEC result

Writing on X, the mother noted that her daughter has aspirations to study law. Among all the subjects in the examination, Government stood out as especially relevant to that goal, and the young girl delivered an A1 in the subject.

"Waec result is out. And as always, my daughter did well. Thank God for her. And for someone who wants to study law, she got her A1 in government," she wrote.

The phrase "as always" in her post suggests this is not the first time the daughter has impressed academically, pointing to a pattern of strong performance rather than a one-off result.

The post struck a chord online, capturing the kind of quiet, personal celebration that often resonates with parents and students across Nigeria, particularly in a season when WAEC results carry enormous weight for university admission prospects.

An A1 grade in Government is considered one of the stronger results a student preparing for a law programme can secure, as the subject is widely regarded as relevant preparation for legal studies and is often required or recommended by Nigerian universities for admission into law faculties.

See her X post below:

Man flaunts WAEC result of his sibling

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a student from Dee Ambassadors Global College in Akure sat the 2026 WASSCE and returned results across nine subjects.

The result card shared online by the brother showed the student earned A1 grades in core courses alongside multiple B grades.

Source: Legit.ng