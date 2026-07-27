Babcock University has produced 306 First Class graduates out of 3,521 students at its 24th undergraduate convocation

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged the Class of 2026 to remain resilient, saying success depends on perseverance and the value they bring to society

The university announced major infrastructure projects, including a new Department of Music and Performing Arts

Babcock University has produced 306 First Class graduates out of a total of 3,521 students at its 24th undergraduate convocation, with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urging the Class of 2026 to build on the values and education they received from the institution.

The convocation ceremony, held at the university's Sports Complex in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, celebrated the achievements of the graduating class while recognising outstanding academic performers and encouraging students to prepare for the challenges ahead.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu delivered the keynote address at Babcock University's 24th undergraduate convocation. Photo: Babcock

Source: Original

How many Babcock students graduated with First Class?

Of the 3,521 students who graduated, 306 earned First Class honours.

Leading the graduating class was Oluwapelumi Oluwatobiloba Amosu, who emerged as the overall best graduating student with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.96.

Beyond her academic performance, Amosu was recognised for leadership, community service and spiritual commitment. She received several honours, including the President's Award, the Senior Vice President's Award for the highest undergraduate CGPA, the Professors Ademola and Grace Tayo Award for excellence in character, leadership and academics, as well as the Bethbiree Genius Award worth N10 million.

The Senior Vice President's Award also went to Toyin Ezekiel Olalere, who recorded a CGPA of 4.56 in the undergraduate part time programme, and Olamide Babatunde Raheem of BUCODel, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.92.

Babcock University announced new infrastructure and academic development projects at the convocation. Photo: Babcock

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What advice did Sanwo-Olu give graduates?

Delivering the keynote address, Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated the graduates and urged them to make the most of the foundation laid by the university.

"The world will not give you what you believe you deserve. The world will only give you what the community demands of you," he said.

Describing graduation as the beginning of a new phase rather than the end of a journey, the governor encouraged the students to remain determined even when faced with setbacks.

"Don't ask how many times you fall, but how many times you get up. Don't give up the first time, the second, the third, the fourth, the fifth. Never, never, never, never give up," he said.

Babcock outlines development plans

Babcock University's President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, said the institution was pursuing a vision anchored on "GRACE" under his administration.

He disclosed that the university had invested in infrastructure and technology to improve teaching, learning, research and student experience, while also developing a digital transformation roadmap.

Ojewole announced several major projects supported by donors, including a modern Department of Music and Performing Arts donated by alumnus David Adeleke, a vocational and skill development centre provided by Dr Akinyele Oladeji in partnership with Babcock Business School, and the nearly completed Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu School of Pharmacy donated by Sir Kensington Adebutu.

The vice chancellor urged the graduates to remain ambitious, hardworking and ethical as they pursue their careers.

He encouraged them to dream boldly, work diligently and uphold the values of integrity while serving as worthy ambassadors of Babcock University.

LASU matriculates 14,893 students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University had formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The vice chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Source: Legit.ng