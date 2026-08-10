The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published 100 official civics questions that foreigners must study before becoming American citizens

Applicants will be asked up to 10 of the 100 questions during an oral test and must answer at least 6 correctly to pass

USCIS warned that some answers change when new officials are elected or appointed, and wrong answers will not be accepted

The United States government has released its official list of 100 civics questions and answers that foreign nationals must be prepared for as part of the naturalisation process, giving prospective American citizens a clear study guide covering the country's history, government structure, and founding principles.

The list was published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and covers topics such as the Constitution, the branches of government, citizens' rights and responsibilities, American history, and national symbols.

Thousands of immigrants apply for US citizenship each year through the country's naturalisation process.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How the Naturalisation Test Works

During the civics portion of the naturalisation interview, a USCIS officer will ask an applicant up to 10 questions drawn from the full list of 100. To pass, the applicant must answer at least six correctly.

"The civics test is an oral test, and the USCIS Officer will ask the applicant up to 10 of the 100 civics questions. An applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test," USCIS said in the document.

The agency also flagged that some answers on the list are tied to current officeholders and can change following elections or appointments. USCIS advised applicants to ensure they know the most up-to-date answers before sitting for their eligibility interview, warning that outdated answers will be marked as incorrect.

"As you study for the test, make sure that you know the most current answers to these questions. Answer these questions with the name of the official who is serving at the time of your eligibility interview with USCIS. The USCIS Officer will not accept an incorrect answer," the agency said.

USCIS also encouraged candidates to rely on its officially provided answers when preparing, noting that while other responses may occasionally be accurate, applicants should stick to the approved material.

Sample Questions From the List

The published questions begin with foundational principles of American democracy. Among the early entries are questions such as what the supreme law of the land is, with the correct answer being the Constitution; what the first three words of the Constitution are, to which the answer is "We the People"; and how many amendments the Constitution has, with the answer being 27.

Other questions cover the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, freedom of religion, the economic system of the United States, and the concept of the rule of law. On the rule of law, the accepted answers include that everyone must follow the law, that leaders must obey the law, and that no one is above the law.

The list also notes that the First Amendment protects freedoms including speech, religion, assembly, press, and the right to petition the government.

The full set of 100 questions and answers is available through USCIS for applicants preparing for their naturalisation interviews.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng