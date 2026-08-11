India Adds 11 New Entry Points for e-Visa Holders, Bringing Total to 88

India's Ministry of Home Affairs announced 11 new entry points for e-Visa holders in a statement published on August 10, 2026

The expansion covers 2 airports and 9 land border crossings, including routes to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Pakistan

India's official e-Visa portal has not yet been updated to show the newly added entry points, raising concerns for travellers

India's Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the addition of 11 international entry points available to foreign nationals travelling on an electronic visa, in a statement published on August 10, 2026.

The expansion covers two airports and nine land border crossings. Once fully reflected on official systems, e-Visa holders will be able to choose from 88 authorised entry points across the country, made up of 37 airports, 38 seaports and 13 land crossings.

India e-Visa expansion boosts travel convenience with 88 authorised entry points. Photo credit: Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two new airports now open to e-Visa arrivals

According to Visa News, the two airports newly added to the scheme are Bhopal, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, and Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh. They join a list of authorised airports that includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Goa, Kochi, Varanasi and Vijayawada.

The bigger change, however, is at India's land borders. Nine crossings were listed by the Ministry as "Newly Added": Agartala, Darranga, Gede, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur, Jaigaon, Dawki, Moreh and Attari (Road). These cover borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Pakistan, and could benefit travellers planning regional trips combining India with a neighbouring country.

Discrepancy over Darranga and portal updates

The August 10 announcement contains a notable inconsistency. Darranga appears twice in the Ministry's table: once among the existing authorised land crossings, and again among the newly added ones. The crossing had already been added to the e-Visa system in March 2026. Its reappearance in the new list may be an error.

If so, the actual number of new entry points could be 10 rather than 11, with eight new land crossings and two airports. Alternatively, another crossing may eventually be added in place of Darranga.

A separate issue is that India's official e-Visa application portal had not been updated to reflect the August 10 changes at the time of publication. Bhopal, Tirupati and the newly listed land border crossings do not yet appear on the portal's authorised entry points list. Darranga, however, is already shown, consistent with its earlier addition in March. Travellers intending to use any of the newly announced entry points are advised to check the official portal before travelling.

How India's e-visa system has grown

The Ministry in India also outlined how significantly the electronic visa scheme has expanded since its launch. Introduced in 2014 for nationals of 43 countries, the system now covers citizens of 172 countries and includes 17 subcategories for purposes ranging from tourism and business to medical visits, study and cruise group travel.

About 78% of all Indian visas are now issued electronically, and roughly 95% of e-Visa applications are processed within 72 hours, according to Ministry figures.

Foreign travellers should also note that, in addition to the e-Visa, they are required to complete an e-Arrival Card within 72 hours before entering India, as well as an Air Suvidha 2.0 health declaration, which was reinstated in June 2026 and must be submitted before immigration clearance.

Land border crossings open wider access for regional trips across South Asia. Photo credit: Sudipta Das/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

List of 32 African countries eligible for e-Visa in India

Legit.ng earlier reported that India has released the list of 32 African countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for its electronic visa (e-Visa) in 2026, opening a streamlined entry pathway for travellers across the continent.

The e-Visa scheme allows eligible applicants to complete the entire visa process online, removing the need for an in-person visit to an Indian diplomatic mission.

Source: Legit.ng