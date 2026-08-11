France's government has published an official guidance on how long the naturalisation process takes for foreigners seeking French citizenship

The waiting period varies depending on the applicant's prefecture and the complexity of their file, with wide variation reported

French law sets a legal deadline for the administration to respond, but the actual timeline can stretch well beyond that limit

The government of France has published official guidance clarifying how long foreigners can expect to wait before obtaining French nationality through naturalisation, and the answer may surprise many hopeful applicants.

According to information shared by the French authorities, the timeline is neither fixed nor guaranteed.

France explains how long foreigners may wait after applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

French citizenship processing time for foreigners

The citizenship processing times differ from one prefecture to another and depend heavily on the complexity of each individual application. On average, applicants should be prepared to wait anywhere between 15 and 36 months before receiving a decision.

Under French law, the administration is required to respond within 18 months of the date the completed file is officially received. For applicants who have lived in France for more than ten years, that legal window shortens to 12 months. In either case, the administration is permitted to extend the deadline once by an additional three months if circumstances require it.

The guidance emphasises patience as an essential part of the process. Applicants are also reminded to keep their files current throughout the wait. Any significant life changes that occur between submission and the final decision, such as a marriage, a job change, or a new address, should be communicated and reflected in the file to avoid complications.

While the law caps the administration's response time at 18 months in most cases, the published average of up to 36 months suggests that many applicants wait considerably longer in practice. Factors such as the volume of applications handled by a given prefecture and the degree of scrutiny applied to individual cases both play a role in determining the final timeline.

For Africans and others pursuing French citizenship, the guidance serves as a useful benchmark when planning the next steps in their lives abroad.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had announced where foreigners will take its citizenship test.

Australian citizenship: Minimum score to pass citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Government has published the minimum score required to pass the citizenship test for immigrants applying by conferral in 2026.

Applicants must correctly answer all five Australian values questions and score at least 75% overall to be considered for citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng