Germany has outlined on its official government website the conditions under which a foreigner can apply for citizenship

The German government confirmed there is one category of foreigner who will be permanently barred from obtaining citizenship

The disqualifying condition is tied to the nature of offences a person has been found to have committed

Germany is widely regarded as one of the more accessible European countries when it comes to granting citizenship to foreigners, but the government has drawn a firm line around one specific group.

Published on the official German government website, the policy clarifies that a criminal conviction does not automatically prevent someone from naturalising. However, there is a particular type of conviction that closes that door entirely.

Germany publishes 1 category of foreigners barred from German citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger/picture alliance/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Germany: The offence that bars citizenship

According to the government's official guidance, if a court rules that a foreigner committed an offence driven by racist or antisemitic motivations, or by any other form of contempt for humanity, that individual becomes permanently ineligible for German citizenship.

The exact statement reads:

"However, if it is ruled that you committed the offence for racist or antisemitic reasons or other motives evidencing contempt for humanity, it is not possible for you to obtain German citizenship."

Why Germany takes this stance

The restriction reflects Germany's historically rooted commitment to protecting human dignity, a principle embedded in the country's post-war constitutional framework. German law treats racism and antisemitism not merely as criminal behaviour but as values fundamentally incompatible with citizenship of the state.

What makes this rule particularly significant is that it is not about the severity of a crime but about the motivation behind it. A person convicted of a serious offence driven by other factors may still have a path to citizenship, but someone found to have acted out of racial hatred or contempt for other human beings does not.

The guidance is directed at foreigners going through the naturalisation process and makes clear that this is a disqualifying condition, not a discretionary one. Officials do not weigh it against other factors — the ruling itself is sufficient to end an application permanently.

Germany speaks about German citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany requires foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation to answer 17 out of 33 questions correctly to pass the citizenship test.

The test lasts 60 minutes and covers knowledge about Germany's legal system, society and living conditions.

Source: Legit.ng