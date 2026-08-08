A Nigerian female candidate identified as @thatgirljazzy on TikTok shared her distress after checking her 2026 WAEC result online

All nine of her subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Biology, and Physics, returned a 'Held' status

She posted a video on TikTok expressing heartbreak while congratulating fellow candidates who received their results

A Nigerian female student has left many viewers emotional after sharing a TikTok video showing that every one of her nine 2026 WAEC subjects returned a "Held" status when she went to check her result.

The candidate, who goes by @thatgirljazzy on TikTok, posted the clip at what should have been a celebratory moment for many students across the country.

WAEC 2026 candidate laments over disturbing memo from exam board. Photo credit: @thatgirljazzy4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Instead of seeing grades, she was met with the same worrying word against each subject on the result page.

All 9 Subjects Returned 'Held'

The result displayed on screen showed the following subjects all flagged by the exam board as Held: Marketing, Geography, Civic Education, English Language, General Mathematics, Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Not a single grade was released across any of the nine papers she sat.

A "Held" status from WAEC typically indicates that a candidate's result has been withheld pending an investigation, although candidates are not always immediately informed of the specific reason.

Candidate Speaks Out in Viral Clip

Speaking directly to the camera in the TikTok video, the young student held back her emotions as she addressed her followers.

She said:

"E reach my turn to check WAEC result na once I see held. At this point, I don't know what to say. I'm so happy for you all that saw yours. Congratulations."

Despite her visible heartbreak, she chose to celebrate others who received their results, a gesture that resonated strongly with viewers who came across the video.

WAEC 2026 result of eyelash technician trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyelash technician known on X as @Hellomissbetty shared her WAEC result online, and the post quickly gained traction.

Her result showed she passed all nine subjects, earning an A1 in Civic Education and a B2 in both Chemistry and Health Education.

Source: Legit.ng