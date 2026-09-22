Global crude prices fell sharply, but Nigerian petrol depots largely held prices steady, offering motorists little immediate relief

Petrol sold as low as ₦1,327 per litre in Warri and Calabar, while Lagos remained costlier at ₦1,350.30

Lower crude could eventually pressure Nigerian fuel prices, though inventories, refining costs, logistics and exchange rates may delay reductions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian petroleum depots kept petrol prices largely unchanged on Monday despite a sharp decline in global crude oil prices, raising expectations that cheaper crude could eventually ease domestic fuel costs.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4.87% to $95.42 per barrel as of 4 p.m. West Africa Time, while Brent crude declined 3.47% to $100.30 per barrel.

Nigerian depot owners crash petrol prices amid a fall in crude prices. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The drop pushed international benchmarks towards their lowest levels since September 10, but the relief has yet to filter through to Nigeria's wholesale petroleum market.

Petrol remains at ₦1,327 in some depots

Depot data from PetroleumPriceNG showed Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) selling for as low as ₦1,327 per litre in Warri and Calabar.

In Warri, Matrix quoted petrol at ₦1,327 per litre, while Optima, Keonamex and Sharon sold at ₦1,330. Prudent also reduced its price slightly from ₦1,335 to ₦1,330.

Calabar recorded a similar range. Northwest sold at ₦1,327, while Soroman quoted ₦1,330. Alkanes, Mainland and Sobaz were also reviewed at ₦1,327 per litre.

In Port Harcourt, Masters and TSL quoted petrol at ₦1,330 per litre.

Lagos remained more expensive, with Techno Oil listing PMS at ₦1,350.30 per litre.

Diesel prices also showed limited movement. In Port Harcourt, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) stood at ₦1,935 per litre at Masters and ₦1,928 at Bulk Strategic.

Lagos diesel prices ranged mostly between ₦1,830 and ₦1,850.50 per litre across monitored depots.

Why crude prices are falling

The international oil market weakened as traders weighed the possibility of diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran during the United Nations General Assembly.

The market is also responding to signs that Saudi Arabia is restoring some crude export flows disrupted by attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has increased crude movements through the Strait of Hormuz to compensate for disruptions affecting its Red Sea export infrastructure.

Ship-to-ship transfers near Oman have also increased, helping regional producers keep crude moving despite restrictions affecting conventional shipping routes.

Will Nigerian petrol prices fall?

For Nigerian motorists, the immediate impact remains limited.

The latest depot figures show that the sharp decline in crude oil has not yet translated into widespread reductions in wholesale petrol and diesel prices.

A lag typically occurs between changes in international crude benchmarks and local petroleum product prices because existing inventories, refining costs, foreign exchange rates, logistics, and replacement costs also influence depot pricing.

Petrol stations to lower rates as depots slash prices, crude falls. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, if Brent and WTI remain lower, the decline could increase pressure on refiners and petroleum marketers to review prices, potentially opening another window for cheaper petrol at depots and filling stations.

I strengthened the consumer-facing angle without presenting a petrol price cut as certain before it appears in depot or retail data.

Marketers release fresh prices as depot rates fall

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest petrol price reductions in Calabar, Warri and Port Harcourt were due to depot rates falling to as low as N1,330 per litre.

The report also examined Dangote Refinery’s impact on regional supply and sharp movements in diesel prices.

Source: Legit.ng