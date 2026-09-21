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Canada Names 1 Category of Foreigners Who Can Enter the Country Without Visa or eTA
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Canada Names 1 Category of Foreigners Who Can Enter the Country Without Visa or eTA

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Canada confirmed specific categories of travellers who are fully exempt from the electronic Travel Authorisation requirement
  • US citizens are among those who can enter Canada without a visa or eTA, provided they carry valid identification
  • Lawful permanent residents of the United States also qualify for the exemption under a rule that took effect in April 2022

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Canada has confirmed the categories of travellers who do not need a visa or an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) to enter the country.

According to Canada's official guidance, citizens of the United States are not required to obtain an eTA before travelling to Canada.

Canada names category of travellers exempt from eTA requirement
Canada reveals category of travellers exempt from visa and eTA requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

US citizens are exempt from eTA requirement

However, they must carry valid identification, with a current US passport listed as the standard acceptable document.

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The exemption also extends beyond citizens. Canada confirmed that lawful permanent residents of the United States qualify for the same eTA exemption, a provision that came into effect on 26 April 2022.

Read also

Canada announces 5 categories of people eligible for faster border clearance by land, sea or air

Canada: Documents required

US permanent residents who wish to enter Canada without an eTA must carry two specific documents. The first is a valid passport issued by their country or territory of nationality, or an equivalent travel document accepted by Canadian authorities. The second is a valid green card, or an equivalent document serving as proof of lawful status in the United States.

Both documents are required regardless of how the traveller enters Canada, whether by air, land, or sea. Travelling with only one of the two documents is not sufficient to qualify for the eTA exemption.

Travellers who do not fall within these exempt categories are generally required to apply for an eTA before flying to Canada, or a visa depending on their nationality.

Canada releases POE work permit country list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada released the full list of visa-exempt countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for a work permit at a port of entry.

The Canadian government said applicants must meet all the required conditions, including being from a visa-exempt country or territory.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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