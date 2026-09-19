New Zealand Immigration published the full list of transit visa waiver countries and territories eligible to pass through Auckland International Airport

Citizens from the 25 listed countries still need to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling

African and South American nations including Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, and Venezuela are among the countries on the list

New Zealand has released the official list of 25 countries and territories whose citizens do not need a transit visa to pass through Auckland International Airport, according to guidance published by New Zealand Immigration.

The waiver applies to travellers who are passing through Auckland on their way to another destination and are nationals of a recognised transit visa waiver country or territory.

New Zealand lists 25 nationalities that can transit without a visa. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of countries already covered under New Zealand's separate visa waiver programme are also exempt from the transit visa requirement.

New Zealand: What travellers still need

Being on the transit visa waiver list does not mean passengers can travel without any documentation. All eligible travellers must obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before boarding their flight.

Those who are not from a transit visa waiver country may still be required to apply for a full transit visa.

25 transit visa waiver countries and territories

New Zealand Immigration confirmed the following countries and territories qualify for the transit visa waiver in 2026:

1. Bahamas.

2. Bermuda.

3. Bolivia.

4. China.

5. Colombia.

6. Costa Rica.

7. Ecuador.

8. Federated States of Micronesia.

9. Fiji.

10. Indonesia.

11. Kiribati.

12. Nauru.

13. Palau.

14. Panama.

15. Papua New Guinea.

16. Paraguay.

17. Peru.

18. Philippines.

19. The Republic of Marshall Islands.

20. Samoa.

21. Solomon Islands.

22. Thailand.

23. Tonga.

24. Tuvalu.

25. Venezuela.

The list covers nations across South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific region.

Travellers from countries not included in either the transit visa waiver list or the general visa waiver list should check with New Zealand Immigration directly to confirm whether a transit visa is required for their journey through Auckland.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named four categories of people exempt from the NZeTA entry requirement.

New Zealand business investor work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the conditions for the New Zealand business investor work visa.

According to Immigration New Zealand, anyone applying for the visa must be able to show proof of at least NZD $1 million available for investment in an established New Zealand business that the applicant plans to actively run.

Beyond the investment capital, applicants are also required to demonstrate they have a minimum of NZD $500,000 in personal funds to sustain themselves and any family members included in the application throughout the period of running and growing the business.

Source: Legit.ng